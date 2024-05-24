The former Zone 14 actress Nandi Nyembe opened up about the darkness and hardships of the acting industry

During an interview with King David, the legendary actress mentioned how hard it is now in the industry and also shared she feels sorry for the young ones

Many netizens felt sorry for all the people in the industry, and some demanded that they call out all the bad ones

It seems that the hardships of the acting industry continue to get worse by the day. Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe opened up about what happens behind closed doors.

Nandi Nyembe speaks on the darkness of the acting industry

Years after, the legendary South African actress urged local production companies to take better care of actors. The legendary star talked about the darkness of the acting industry during a podcast interview.

The former Zone 14 actress caused a social media buzz after spilling the beans about what they are faced with as creatives of showbiz. During her sitdown with King David, Nyembe said that many young actors are faced with a lot of darkness and hardships in the industry, where they have to sleep with some people to get themselves gigs.

Nandi also mentioned that this industry is not for the weak and that she feels sorry for those who enter it.

She said:

"This industry is hard shame, and i feel sorry for the young ones as now the audition rooms have couches and directors can say can you come back later you know to sleep with them for the job, and some of the young ones get nowhere and they lose themselves, its like you are selling your soul. You can make it if you have strong will."

@Ke_Arturo shared the video of Nandi's interview on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"Acting Industry is very Dark. Sonia Mbele mentioned the same thing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nandi's revelation

Many fans responded to what Mam'Nandi said about the acting industry:

@BlvckScvleOle wrote:

"Everybody saying the same thing but nobody is saying I did it."

@ClownSeekers said:

"Acting and Modelling industries are the worst."

@Ke_Arturo replied:

"It's so sad man. Transactional careers."

@jentu_sive responded:

"Eish iits true, they lie to the youngsters especially women kunzima."

@ItumelengM65633 tweeted:

"This is everywhere it's like our culture now."

@mkhonzeni5481 shared:

"This is heart breaking."

Nandi sends strong message to older generation of celebs

