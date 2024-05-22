Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma is a proud supporter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The talented media personality wore the party's regalia and danced at the party's recent rally

Ntando Duma had previously pledged her support for the party and even dedicated her time to recruiting other people in various provinces

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

As the general elections are near, parties are holding events in an effort to persuade voters to support them. A proud member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Ntando Duma, attended a recent rally that the party held and was caught dancing and having the time of her life in a viral video.

Former 'The Queen' actress Ntando Duma is a proud supporter of the EFF. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma dances at EFF rally

Shaka iLembe star Ntando Duma has often made it clear that she is a proud member of the EFF, and she has been since 2021.

In a video posted by @SixoGcilishe with the caption, "Ok’salayo, we are voting for the EFF," the media personality wore the party's regalia and danced at the party's recent rally.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntando urges Mzansi to vote for the EFF

Ntando Duma is not new in the business of asking people to vote for the party. In 2021, her fans were disappointed because that is when she first came out as an EFF member.

In a post on Instagram, Ntando said she firmly believes in the EFF, and she asked her supporters to do the same.

“We are so proud to have done this with so much passion and fearlessness. Now we hope for the people to have heard our cries and voices and do the right thing and vote for the EFF.

“We hope for a better way of living and better opportunities for our black people moving forward. Our land and jobs now! Not a paid post my people, I believe in the EFF.”

Mzansi was divided by the video

The video had the internet divided as tensions among party supporters were ignited.

@TsekongM:

" 'We'? Don't say 'we', say 'I'. Do not involve us in open boarders business."

@Pule_EM:

"Do you get enough rest? I know it's a crazy time, but please, take care of yourself."

@SiyabongS:

"Ai, rest mtase."

DJ Tira dances at IFP rally

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira performed at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mega rally in Umlazi recently.

The Afrotainment boss' recent performance had Mzansi buzzing as some netizens questioned his political stance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News