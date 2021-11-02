Nandi Nyembe Asks Mzansi Production Companies to Take Better Care of Actors

Nandi Nyembe has asked Mzansi TV production companies to take good care of their cast members when filming

The veteran actress praised the international production house responsible for producing upcoming Netflix show, Happiness Ever After

She said the overseas production team took care of its actors on set and cared about their well-being even when they are not on set

Veteran South African actress has urged local production companies to take better care of actors. The legendary actor shared that international companies treat their cast better than Mzansi companies.

Nandi Nyembe wants Mzansi production companies to take good care of actors. Image: @nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Nandi has bagged a role on Netflix's upcoming movie Happiness Ever After. She said that she's happy she finally worked for a production house where they looked after actors.

She said smaller productions don't even care if an actor has arrived safely home after filming as long as they got their scenes. According to TshisaLIVE, she said they treated her well and cared about her well-being during the filming of Happiness Ever After.

According to Netflix's Instagram page, the movie also features the likes of Khanyi Mbau and Renate Stuurman. It will premiere on the streaming service on 10 November.

Source: Briefly.co.za