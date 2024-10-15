Former Generations star, Roderick Jaftha, has reportedly landed a new role after speaking about his struggles

The actor previously revealed that he was struggling to provide for his family, but things are now starting to look up for him

This follows outcries from other entertainers who've fallen on hard times and struggling to make ends meet

Roderick Jaftha has apparently landed a new role after speaking about his struggles. Image: Roderick Jaftha

Source: Facebook

Things are apparently looking up for Roderick Jaftha after he opened up about his financial struggles.

Roderick Jaftha finally gets help

It has been reported that help has been pouring out since Roderick Jaftha pleaded with the public for donations.

The former Generations actor revealed that he had fallen on hard times and was struggling to care for his family, let alone pay for his children's school fees.

According to ZiMoja, the actor, who played Glen Majozi in the popular soapie, has landed a new role in an upcoming Showmax Afrikaans series.

The publication reports that Jaftha not only landed a role but has been receiving love and support from around the country after speaking about his troubles:

"As people, we go through the most in life. The one thing I have learnt is that it helps to talk about your situation."

Gcina Mkhize thanks Mzansi

Another star who had sadly hit a dead end was Gcina Mkhize, who not only struggled to get gigs but was also facing a cruel eviction from her home.

Like Jaftha, the actress pleaded with South Africans to help through donations, and they delivered.

Gcina sent a heartfelt thank-you message to Mzansi for the kind donations and words of encouragement, saying she and her daughters were grateful for the support:

"My kids and I are eternally grateful; we are deeply humbled by your kindness."

Though it's unknown whether she managed to save her house, Gcina said she was overwhelmed by the love from fellow South Africans.

Mandla N steps up to support Carlo Radebe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a report that Mandla N was interested in helping Carlo Radebe.

This was after the former Backstage actor pleaded with the public for donations after falling on hard times.

