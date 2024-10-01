All about Dakota Fanning's relationship: What is known about her private life

Dakota Fanning is one of the few child stars to have worked consistently into their adulthood. Despite her fame, little is known about what goes on in her life beyond the screen. This article delves into Dakota Fanning's relationships and other aspects of her personal life.

Dakota Fanning at the 76th Emmys Performer Nominee Celebration held at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning's relationships rarely make headlines except for her work in Hollywood. Born to be a performer, the actress landed her first acting job at only five years old in the late 1990s, and she has never slowed down. With several awards and nominations to her name, Fanning has appeared in over 50 films and TV shows.

Dakota Fanning's profile summary

Full name Hannah Dakota Fanning Date of birth February 23, 1994 Age 30 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Conyers, Georgia Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Parents Heather Joy Arrington, Stephen J Fanning Siblings Elle Fanning Education NYU (women's studies) Profession Actress, producer Social media Instagram

What is Dakota Fanning's relationship status?

The First Lady actress has not been linked to anyone lately. She tends to keep her personal life private, which makes it hard to know if she has a boyfriend in 2024.

The former child star previously expressed her dislike for first dates because she finds them awkward and uncomfortable. In October 2016, she mentioned in an interview with Town & Country that she prefers meeting potential boyfriends through friends.

I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.

Top 5 facts about actress Dakota Fanning. Photo: Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dakota Fanning's boyfriend list

The Equalizer 3 actress has been linked to several men both in and out of the entertainment industry. Below is a detailed look at Dakota Fanning's dating history;

Henry Frye (from 2017)

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye were first romantically linked in October 2017 after being spotted at two sports games at Madison Square Garden. They reportedly met through mutual friends.

The two kept their relationship relatively private, but the actress occasionally posted him on Instagram. On Valentine's Day 2018, she uploaded a black and white picture of them together with the caption, 'My Valentine.'

Henry and Dakota were photographed together on numerous occasions in 2018. It is unclear when they broke up, but they have not been seen together for several years now.

Henry Frye and Dakota Fanning attend the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game at Madison Square Garden on February 6, 2018, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Logan Markley (2016)

Fanning and commercial real estate broker Logan Markey were high school classmates at Campbell Hall Episcopal High School in North Hollywood. They reportedly dated briefly during their time there before reconnecting later.

In late 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Logan and the Taken actress had rekindled their romance after being spotted holding hands in New York City. Their relationship ended after a few months.

Jamie Strachan (2013-2016)

The actress dated British model Jamie Strachan for about two years. They started dating in mid-2013, according to E! News, but they were first spotted in public in early September 2013. The ex-lovebirds quietly broke up in 2016.

Strachan and Fanning at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2014 (R) and the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (L). Photo: James Devaney/Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning looks forward to getting married

Marriage is not out of the equation for the Ripley actress. While talking to Vogue Australia in January 2018, Dakota mentioned that she wants to feel settled both personally and professionally, adding,

I can't wait to get married. Not yet, but those things are very important to me, and I think about them.

In a 2013 interview with Glamour, the actress shared that she does not fancy dating if the relationship will not lead to marriage. She usually looks up to her parents, Heather Joy and Stephen, who have been married since they left college.

I have a weird vision of relationships because my (mom and dad) have known each other since second grade, and they (tied the knot) right out of college. I've always thought that's what it's supposed to be like, and if it's not, then I don't want to waste my time on it. Even when I was 14, I was like, 'I'm not gonna marry this person. What's the point of doing it?' It's not me being naive.

Dakota Fanning attends the world premiere of 'The Watchers' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 02, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Motherhood is part of Dakota Fanning's plan

The Alienist star is also looking forward to becoming a mother. In her 2024 interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress opened up about her desire to become pregnant and have kids, saying,

Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull.

What is Dakota Fanning doing now?

The actress continues to work in Hollywood. Her latest projects include her role as Abby Winbury in Netflix's The Perfect Couple (2024), in which she stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. Despite her busy schedule, she told People in April 2024 that she is not bothered and is focused on enjoying life.

I'm sort of having to do crazy things like schedule-wise and really busy, but I'm totally fine with it. Nothing's bothering me...And really just focusing on the present and taking advantage of this time in my life and enjoying every moment of it.

Dakota Fanning attends the premiere of 'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer' during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 07, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Dakota Fanning is an A-list in Hollywood with fans who want to know about her personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;

Is Dakota Fanning married?

Dakota Fanning is not married as of 2024. The Perfect Couple actress has been in several relationships but has never tied the knot.

Are Dakota and Elle Fanning full sisters?

Dakota and Elle Fanning are sisters. Dakota is the eldest sister, born on February 23, 1994, while Mary Elle was born on April 9, 1998 (26 years in 2024).

Is Dakota Fanning her real name?

The actress's full name is Hannah Dakota Fanning. She and her sister, Elle Fanning, use their middle names as first names, which is a family tradition.

Dakota Fanning at the premiere of Netflix's 'Ripley' held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning's relationships continue to be low profile. She is not married and has no husband, but has stated in many interviews she would love a family of her own. Careerwise, she is booked and busy with notable roles in major films and TV shows.

READ ALSO: Annabelle Wallis' husband: Inside her love life and dating history

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Annabelle Wallis' love life. The Peaky Blinders actress has dated several notable men, including Chris Pine and Chris Martin, in the past.

Annabelle has an impressive acting resume but is known to be protective of her personal life. Check the article for more on her current and past relationships.

Source: Briefly News