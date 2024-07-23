Nicole Kidman's children: Meet Bella, Connor, Sunday, and Faith

Nicole Kidman is an American and Australian on-screen star, producer and model. Some of her accolades include six Golden Globe Awards. But beyond her career achievements and financial success, she is a doting wife and mother of four kids. So, who are Nicole Kidman's children?

Nicole Kidman during the 2023 special screening of Expats (L). Connor and Bella at Connor's 17th birthday party in 2012 (R). Photo: Don Arnold, Tiffany Rose (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

From Rabbit Hole to Aquaman, the award-winning actress is far from taking her foot off the pedal. In 2020, The New York Times named her one of the greatest actors of the 21st century. But with fame comes a family life that has played out in the public eye. Her husband and kids have always been her greatest support system. Discover fascinating details about the star’s family.

Nicole Kidman's profile summary

Full name Nicole Mary Kidman Famous as Nicole Kidman Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1967 Age 57 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Nationality American, Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Keith Urban Children 4 Parents Antony and Antonia Kidman Profession Actress, producer, model Years active 1983-present Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who are Nicole Kidman's children?

Kidman has been in two marriages. In 1990, she married actor Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001. The ex-pair share two kids. Since 2006, Nicole has been married to country singer Keith Urban, with whom she has two other children.

Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret Kidman, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman (L-R) during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in 2024. Photo: Axelle

Source: Original

In 2021, while speaking to Marie Claire Australia, Kidman opened up about her fertility struggles and desire for a big family.

I would have loved 10 kids. I love mothering, and I love kids. They are funny, quirky and unfiltered. You get to see them grow and send them on their way.

From adoption to gestational surrogacy, here is everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman’s kids.

Bella Kidman, 31

Bella during a 2021 art exhibition (L). Tom at the Mission: Impossible premiere in 2019 (R). Photo: Mike Marsland, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella Jane Cruise shortly after her birth on 22 December 1992. During a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed how she has always yearned to be a mother, saying:

From the minute Tom and I married, I wanted to have kids. Losing a child early on in our marriage was traumatic. That is when we adopted Bella.

Isabella, a budding designer and alumnus of West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair, launched her clothing line in 2018.

She married British IT consultant Max Parker in 2015. While the celebrity child keeps a low profile, she maintains an active Instagram presence, regularly posting her artwork and occasionally taking selfies.

Connor Cruise, 29

Connor Cruise during The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in 2016. Photo: Tom Briglia

Source: Getty Images

Mary and Cruise adopted Conor after his birth on 17 January 1995 in Florida. Although Tom and Nicole’s marriage ended in divorce, they later expressed gratitude for the relationship and family they created, per US Weekly.

I got married really fast when I was still young, but I do not regret it, as it brought me Connor and Bella.

Even though Connor tried acting and music in his teenage years, he is now an avid deep-sea fisherman. In addition to his personal Instagram account, where he often posts his impressive catches, Connor also runs a separate account for his barbecuing business, Connor’s Meatshack.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16

Sunday Rose at The Undoing filming in 2019 (L). Nicole Kidman during the 2023 Planet Omega Exhibition (R). Photo: James Devaney, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday was born on July 7, 2008, in Nashville. Following in her dad and mom’s footsteps, Rose is showing signs of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

While speaking to E! News at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Mary revealed that her child is becoming an actress.

My daughter just got cast in her school play, so learning lines with her has been the main priority.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13

Faith Margaret and Nicole Kidman during the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman in 2024. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked their fans when they announced the birth of their daughter, Faith, on 28 December 2010 via gestational surrogacy.

Though the actress rarely posts about her kids on social media, she celebrated Margaret's 9th birthday in December 2019 via an Instagram post that read:

Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much, precious girl. Happy birthday, Faith!

FAQs

Nicole’s celebrity status has always sparked interest in her personal life, including her family. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her children:

Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children?

Kidman and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, adopted Isabella Jane and Connor Cruise during their marriage. Over the years, the duo has put their differences aside to co-parent their kids amicably.

Why did Tom Cruise adopt his kids?

During the start of Tom’s marriage to Mary, she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The ex-couple decided to start the adoption process due to Nicole’s fertility struggles.

Is Faith Nicole's biological daughter?

Faith, who was delivered through a gestational carrier, is Keith Urban (listed as one of the richest country singers) and Nicole’s biological child and the youngest member of the family.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman during the 2023 Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Source: Getty Images

Why did Nicole use a surrogate?

The Big Little Lies star has had a long history of fertility problems. Together with her husband, Urban, they decided to use surrogacy for their youngest daughter.

What happened to Tom and Nicole's kids?

Nicole reportedly has a strained relationship with Bella and Connor, partly because they participate in the Church of Scientology. In a 2019 interview with The Sun, the Hollywood star addressed the issue, saying:

Motherhood is about the journey. Whether you are a birth or adopting mother, there will be incredible peaks and valleys. But what a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It is my job as a parent to offer unconditional love.

Nicole Kidman's children are a source of joy for the actress. She has always wanted to be a mother and has gone to great lengths to become one. Her first and second kids are both adopted. Conversely, her third child was born via in-vitro fertilization and her youngest through gestational surrogacy.

Source: Briefly News