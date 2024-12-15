The South African Communist Party (SACP) will contest the 2026 Local Government Elections alone

SACP Secretary-General Solly Mapaila stated that they were freeing themselves from abuse with the decision

South Africans believe that the SACP is making the wrong decision by contesting the elections themselves

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has reiterated its intention to contest the 2026 Local Government Elections alone, saying it was freeing itself from abuse.

The party forms part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) but intends to go it alone in 2026.

Speaking on the final day of the SACPs’ 5th Special National Congress on December 15, Secretary-General Solly Mapaila explained the decision.

SACP freeing itself from the abuse

During his address, Mapaila said the decision was taken to assert its independence as a political organisation outside of the ANC but explained that it wasn’t leaving the alliance.

“We aren’t leaving the relationship, but we’re freeing ourselves from the abuse. We’ll now engage independently as an organisation,” he said.

He called on members for maximum unity as they undertake these new challenges.

“We’ve said to our comrades in all provinces that we’re no longer discussing whether or not to contest elections, we are past that stage,” he added.

The party has been critical of the ANC lately, as it remains unhappy with them for working with the Democratic Alliance in the Government of National Unity. The SACP also boycotted the ANC's GNU celebrations.

Their unhappiness is one of the reasons they have opted to go it alone in 2026.

ANC aware of SACP’s plans

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the congress on behalf of the ANC and confirmed that the party was aware of the SACP’s plans.

“They briefed us, and as the NEC, we said that we respected the SACP to make that decision and wouldn’t stand in its way,” Mashatile said.

He added that they would still meet with the SACP to discuss its decision and its implications for the alliance as a whole.

He added that the most important thing was ensuring the alliance didn’t fall apart. Mashatile also made headlines at the SACP's congress when the deputy president was spotted singing along to an anti-GNU song.

South Africans have little faith in SACP

Social media users who weighed in on the party’s plans had little faith that they would be able to do anything on their own.

Sipho Mtshali stated:

“End of the SACP unless they know something very dramatic that we don't know. Especially with the type of leadership they have. Position mongers and opportunists like Blade Nzimande.”

Ephraim Maditsi asked:

“Where are the strongholds of SACP supporters in all provinces?”

Mmarakeng Elliot Moela said:

“The end of it is nearing.”

Sechaba Mphahlele added:

“End of the SACP.”

Robert Mothobi said:

“Die well in advance dear SACP, we wish you a speedy funeral.”

Mokoka Makhura stated:

“SACP is that annoying parasite. The last time I checked, they were renting office space at COSATU house in Braamfontein. They can’t fill a tiny stadium. Where are they going to get the money to contest elections?”

Motsok Modisane added:

“SACP will follow in the footsteps of AZAPO and PAC. They will lose members and meaning. Their existence is coming close to the end. They're irrelevant and directionless.”

SACP critical of ANC working with Democratic Alliance

Briefly News previously reported how the SACP criticised the ANC for aligning with the Democratic Alliance in the Government of National Unity.

On November 25, the party stated that it was unhappy with their alliance partner's decision, straining the relationship between the ANC and SACP.

South Africans weighed in on the statement, saying they should leave the tri-partite alliance if they were unhappy with the decisions.

