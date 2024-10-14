The South African Communist Party (SACP) are not happy with the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The SACP confirmed that they would not attend an ANC event to celebrate 100 days of the GNU

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula reiterated that the ANC and DA were not in an alliance together

The SACP have decided to boycott an ANC event because it's unhappy with the GNU, despite Fikile Mbablula clarifying they weren't in an alliance with the ANC. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Papi Morake.

The ANC are commemorating 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU), but not all of its partners feel like celebrating.

One of the party’s tripartite alliance members has declined an invitation to the commemoration event at Luthuli House.

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila said they would not be attending Monday’s event as a matter of principle.

"We have rejected the invitation, we will not be going. Albeit it’s been laced together with thanking the people who voted for the ANC, for which we were in the campaign, it feels sad, but we will not be going," a statement from the party read.

SACP unhappy with some GNU partners

The SACP has been critical of the coalition government, as they were unhappy with the ANC partnering with “right wing” parties.

Many SACP members have slammed the GNU and its members like the DA and Freedom Front Plus, with Solly Mapaila previously saying that the ANC was cosying up with "white monopoly capital".

Fikile Mbalula says ANC isn't aligned with DA

Speaking at the commemorative event, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula once again reiterated that the ANC wasn’t in an alliance with the DA.

Mbalula explained that the ANC didn’t go into the elections wanting a GNU but had to after failing to secure a majority.

He also added that the ANC and DA were like oil and water.

ActionSA aren’t impressed with GNU

Briefly News previously reported that ActionSA were another party that were unhappy with the GNU.

National chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party was content not to have joined the GNU.

Beaumont added that the party didn’t believe anything had changed since the GNU took over.

