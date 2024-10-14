SACP Boycott ANC’s Celebration of GNU As Fikile Mbalula Clarifies Party Aren’t in Alliance With DA
- The South African Communist Party (SACP) are not happy with the Government of National Unity (GNU)
- The SACP confirmed that they would not attend an ANC event to celebrate 100 days of the GNU
- ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula reiterated that the ANC and DA were not in an alliance together
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The ANC are commemorating 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU), but not all of its partners feel like celebrating.
One of the party’s tripartite alliance members has declined an invitation to the commemoration event at Luthuli House.
SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila said they would not be attending Monday’s event as a matter of principle.
"We have rejected the invitation, we will not be going. Albeit it’s been laced together with thanking the people who voted for the ANC, for which we were in the campaign, it feels sad, but we will not be going," a statement from the party read.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SACP unhappy with some GNU partners
The SACP has been critical of the coalition government, as they were unhappy with the ANC partnering with “right wing” parties.
Many SACP members have slammed the GNU and its members like the DA and Freedom Front Plus, with Solly Mapaila previously saying that the ANC was cosying up with "white monopoly capital".
Fikile Mbalula says ANC isn't aligned with DA
Speaking at the commemorative event, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula once again reiterated that the ANC wasn’t in an alliance with the DA.
Mbalula explained that the ANC didn’t go into the elections wanting a GNU but had to after failing to secure a majority.
He also added that the ANC and DA were like oil and water.
ActionSA aren’t impressed with GNU
Democratic Alliance calls for urgent review into NPA's decision not to prosecute in Phala Phala case
Briefly News previously reported that ActionSA were another party that were unhappy with the GNU.
National chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party was content not to have joined the GNU.
Beaumont added that the party didn’t believe anything had changed since the GNU took over.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za