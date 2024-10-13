The ANC want government to answer about the treatment Solly Moholo received in hospital

The popular Gospel singer picked up a bacterial infection in hospital after undergoing surgery

South Africans find it funny that the ANC want answers after they created the initial problem

The ANC is seeking answers from the government over the treatment Solly Moholo received in the hospital, and South Africans can't help but note the irony. Image: @DrWinnieMashaba.

South Africans are generally amused by things politicians do, but the ANC’s call for answers over the treatment of Solly Moholo in the hospital has taken many by surprise.

Social media users pointed out that it was the ANC themselves that were responsible for the poor healthcare system, making it ironic they were now complaining about it.

Mokonyane says ANC want answers

Speaking at the funeral of the late Gospel artist, 1st Deputy Secretary General of the ANC, Nomvula Mokonyane, said they wanted answers as the party.

She explained that they were discussing it with the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, and the provincial government and wanted an entire report on what transpired.

Mokonyane added that they were also hoping to get information from the hospital where Moholo was treated, including the amount the family still had to pay.

Moholo’s family detail public healthcare struggles

Moholo’s family have been vocal about the struggles they experience with the public healthcare system, saying that a lack of resources and poor hygiene contributed to his death.

They also had to launch a crowdfunding initiative to cover his medical costs, but they still owe a large chunk of it.

They explained that after Moholo underwent an operation, he picked up a bacterial infection because of the poor hygiene in a public healthcare facility.

He sadly passed away.

South Africans criticise ANC

The ANC’s call for answers hasn’t sat well with many, who say they have been complaining about the state of public healthcare for years, but nothing has been done.

Tshidiso Monko said:

“We've been complaining to ANC for years about poor service in our public hospitals until we give up. They still haven't attended to our complaints. Now they complain about still not addressing the problems they know very well.”

Phezu Matabane added:

“The filth and service in Gauteng hospitals/ clinics is so appalling, and it seems there is no premier nor a government.”

Rodrick Scott said:

“ANC should blame itself for the collapse of everything. We should demand answers for everybody that dies in hospital if this is the case.”

Evangelist Tebogo Modika stated:

“We should actually be asking for answers from the ANC. They are the ones with answers.”

TK Vee added:

“The irony. The same ANC who failed to resolve the issue of our hospitals in the last 30 years? Hayi nooo.”

Dipuo Wa Bo Skabe asked:

“They want answers from who exactly? The state of our hospital is the result of their leadership.”

Marvyn Dreyer added:

“ANC want answers from ANC policies.”

Mourners dance with Moholo’s coffin

Briefly News previously reported how mourners at Solly Moholo’s funeral entered the hall singing and dancing while holding his casket.

The popular artist was awarded a special provincial official funeral category 2, which was held at the Akasia Hall in Tshwane.

The legendary Mkhukhu Gospel singer was admitted to hospital in August and died on 2 October.

