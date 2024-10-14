The Zibane family were left looking for answers after a funeral parlour could not find their loved one's body

Sifiso Zibane's body was later traced to be on its way to Ethiopia, with Nigeria being the final destination

South Africans are convinced it is not a mistake and that the body was used to transport drugs out of the country

South Africans can't understand how a funeral parlour mistakenly sent the body of a Durban man to Ethiopia. Image: Sshepard/ Oliver Habarg.

DURBAN – An Umlazi family’s ordeal following the death of a loved one has left South Africans in disbelief.

The Zibane family had their world turned upside down after finding out that a local funeral home had lost the body of their loved one.

Sifiso Zibane was killed in a car accident earlier in October and was due to be laid to rest over the past weekend.

When the family went to wash and dress his body ahead of the ceremonies, they found that the funeral parlour could not locate it.

Body on its way to Nigeria

What followed was an extremely confusing and stressful period for the family as they waited for staff at the funeral parlour to trace the body.

It was then discovered that the body was on its way to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, with the final destination being Nigeria.

Family struggle to recover body

The Zibane family went through further trauma as they struggled to recover the body.

Calls were made in vain to the airline, and SAPS was eventually called in to try to assist with the situation.

The family also had to contact officials in Ethiopia for assistance. Thankfully, the body was finally returned, and after rescheduling a few things, the funeral was held.

South Africans dumbfounded by case

The incident caused quite a stir on social media, as citizens questioned how such a thing could happen. Others believed it wasn’t an error but a plan to smuggle drugs to Nigeria.

Eugene Mailula asked:

“How's that even possible? What kind of an error is that? This is just a case of gross negligence.”

MA Aletta said:

“His body must be thoroughly checked to detect any traces of drugs. This stunt must have been used to traffic drugs.

Thy Happiness Glee Sehume added:

“I don't think it was a mistake; they were transporting something.”

Mpho Swandle said:

“They must properly check that man to see if his body parts are still in good condition.”

Welheminah Wiscots Nyirenda added:

“We are not stupid. They used the body to transport cargo. We watch movies. There's no mistake here.”

