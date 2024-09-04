A funeral parlour serving alcohol at a gravesite has ignited a heated debate on social media, with many South Africans criticising the practice as disrespectful

The controversy, highlighted by Twitter user @LihleGamaB, has led to discussions about the erosion of traditional funeral respect

While some condemn the practice as a loss of family morals, others defend it as a coping mechanism for grief

Images: @LihleGamaB.

A recent incident involving a funeral parlour serving alcohol at a gravesite has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Twitter user @LihleGamaB brought the controversial moment to the public’s attention, sharing a video with the caption:

"So you guys are serving alcohol at the graveyard now😩"

South Africans in an uproar

The post quickly went viral, with many South Africans expressing their disapproval of the practice:

@LihleGamaB sparked a broader conversation about the evolving nature of funerals in South Africa, with many questioning whether modern practices were eroding the respect traditionally afforded to such solemn occasions.

@shaz_bantuza voiced her concerns by stating:

"It is safe to say nobody outside my immediate family will know about my death and funeral. I will be buried at 5am by only my immediate family, namely my kids and spouse. No friends, no extended family. This is absurd.😫😫😫"

Other users echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the loss of traditional respect for funerals. @LadyLionSA commented:

"We are now losing it..."

While @penelopepenny_t linked the behaviour to declining family morals:

"This has got to do with family morals. How people live is seen during funerals. Come from a family where after-tears isn't allowed. Respect for funerals is gone... batho batsho re a swabisa."

The dissatisfaction seemed widespread, with @eSheY__ summing it up by saying:

"We are just a sad community."

Not all South Africans were disappointed

However, not everyone was upset. Some users defended the act, suggesting that alcohol might help some people cope with the pain of loss. @MalumeRichie remarked:

"Deaths are to be celebrated, so there’s nothing wrong here😭💪💪"

While @SoulfulDee2 added:

"Water doesn't comfort me enough, I sometimes need a double tot of Jameson just to be able to breathe and make sense of the whole thing so we really need anything that can help us to cope with such moments of loss.

Pretoria woman performs bacardi dance for mourners at funeral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Pretoria entertained mourners at a funeral with a lively Bacardi dance and went viral.

The young lady can be seen in a TikTok video dancing in front of a calm group chilling at a funeral's after-tears.

Social media users were surprised by the woman's behaviour; some said she had impressive footwork.

