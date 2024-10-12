The National Director of Public Prosecutions has encouraged parties to make use of the review process if they were unhappy with the NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority recently drew criticism after announcing it would not prosecute those related to the Phala Phala case

South Africans are doubtful that even a review of the process would make a difference, believing that the NPA wouldn't change its mind

The head of the NPA, Advocate Shamila Batohi, has encouraged political parties to make use of the review system if they were unhappy with the NPA's decision. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Phill Magakoe.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala case continues to draw criticism.

The matter relates to millions of rands stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm and his conduct following the robbery.

A criminal case was opened against Ramaphosa, as questions were raised about why he didn’t report the matter.

The NPA has now disclosed that they would not hold anyone accountable as there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.

NDPP urges parties to use review process

While political parties continue questioning the decision, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) invited parties to use the review processes available.

“There are processes, review processes, that can be utilised for interested parties who are not dissatisfied with the decision,” Advocate Shamila Batohi said.

Batohi cautions against private prosecutions

The NDPP also said that while parties could request the nolle prosequi certificate, they shouldn’t do so to further certain agendas.

The certificate confirms that the NPA declined to prosecute a matter, allowing parties to pursue private prosecutions.

She explained that while it was important to have that option, they also needed to ensure that private prosecutions were not utilised to further certain agendas.

South Africans find Batohi’s statement hilarious

While Batohi advised parties to use the review process, many on social media questioned whether it would make any difference.

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick:

“If anyone believes the review will make any difference, they would be delusional.”

Comfort Scara Mashabela added:

“🤣 only the International Criminal Court can have a different ruling on this matter. The NPA is the government, and the government is Ramaphosa. The outcome will always be the same.”

Owen Matebane said:

“They are rendering our country as a joke, these fools.”

Edwin Mhlongo asked:

“What difference will it make? She has been mandated not to prosecute anyone in relation to Phala Phala and arrest all those implicated in state capture without any evidence.”

Lefu R Ramatla echoed that sentiment:

“What difference will that make? Batohi is trying to seem like she cares, yet she does not. She is on Cyril Ramaphosa's payroll.”

MK Party say NPA is captured

The MK Party’s Dr John Hlope has accused the NPA of being captured over their refusal to prosecute anyone regarding Phala Phala.

Dr Hlope added that President Cyril Ramphosa was guilty of tax evasion for failing to disclose the money that was stolen.

The MK Party said they would raise the matter during parliament's question and answer session, Briefly News reported.

