Fikile Mbalula has paid tribute to Tito Mboweni, saying he will miss the former minister's sense of humour

The ex-finance minister passed away at the age of 65 in a Johannesburg hospital after suffering a short illness

Mbalula shared a tweet of Mboweni making fun of him and also remembered his unconventional cooking skills

Fikile Mbalula will always remember Tito Mboweni for his sense of humour.

The ANC’s Secretary General has paid tribute to the former finance minister, recounting funny stories about him.

Mboweni, 65, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness. Many have since paid tribute to him, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Taking to social media, Mbalula shared a tweet where the former Governor of the Reserve Bank was poking fun at him.

Mboweni was questioning Mbalula’s fashion sense while playing a round of golf.

Mbalula remembers Mboweni’s cooking

Another thing Razzmatazz will fondly remember about Mboweni is his cooking.

The first black Governor of the Reserve Bank was known for his social media presence, where he often shared photos of his cooking skills with followers.

Asked whether he had tasted one of the many unique dishes, Mbablula explained that he never did, but he was once invited to eat tin fish at Mboweni’s farm.

Mboweni was known for his garlic and pepper tin fish dish.

“He said I will cook nice tin fish for you. I love tin fish myself, the way he cooks it, because you know that is a quick meal.

“But it’s quite strange that he turned it into something you will eat regularly,” Mbalula said.

The Secretary-General added that that humour made Mboweni special, especially because he had to share it with the rest of South Africa on social media.

“South Africans seemed to have enjoyed the cooking of Tito. We will miss that,” Mbalula concluded.

Former Johannesburg mayor remembers Mboweni

Following Mboweni’s passing, Briefly News reported how former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse paid tribute to him.

Phalatse took to social media to share a photo of her with the former Reserve Bank governor, saying he was his usual chirpy self the last time they met.

Mboweni’s death sent shock waves across the country as it came weeks after the death of another former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

