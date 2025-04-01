The South African Police Service in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has launched a manhunt for suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on 31 March 2025

The incident happened on the M25 in KwaMashu, and a video of the incident went viral

South Africans were stunned at the brazen act and called on the police to act to curb CIT heists

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A CIT heist happened in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

What happened during the Durban CIT heist?

According to IOL, the incident occurred on the M25 in KwaMashu. X user Vico posted a video of the dramatic heist on his @vico_dbn X account. In the four-minute-long video, shots are fired. A CIT vehicle is shown driving off-road. Suddenly, a group of men swarm toward it. Cars on the highway have stopped, and passengers run out to escape the horrific scene. A shootout ensues. Moments later, the robbers made off with money bags from the vehicle.

Watch the X video here.

Disclaimer: The video shows graphic scenes of gun violence.

How the robbers carried out the Attack in KwaMashu

The South African Police Service confirmed that the incident took place on 31 March, and the guards sustained minor injuries. Multiple suspects stopped the CIT vehicle and attached explosives to it, detonating them. They then made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Ford SUV and a Toyota Corolla.

What you need to know about CIT heists

Thugs robbed a CIT vehicle in Durban. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

South Africans comment on the heist

South Africans on social media shared their views on the heist.

Boss Man said:

"This is lawlessness at its best, and we have to stand up together as a community."

African Elixir said:

"Haibo! South African Police Service, surely you have some serious explaining to do here. You had more than 5 minutes to react, but dololo! Are helicopters only used in the movies?"

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs said:

"Wow, and they have time! There is no urgency at all."

Kung-Fu Joe said:

"The rule of law is the foundation for civilised societies."

Thandeka said:

"Another day in Durban."

