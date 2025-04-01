Police Launch Manhunt for Durban CIT Suspects After Video Goes Viral
- The South African Police Service in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has launched a manhunt for suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on 31 March 2025
- The incident happened on the M25 in KwaMashu, and a video of the incident went viral
- South Africans were stunned at the brazen act and called on the police to act to curb CIT heists
KWA-MASHU, DURBAN – The South African Police Service are on the hunt for suspects who committed a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 31 March 2025. A video of the incident went viral.
What happened during the Durban CIT heist?
According to IOL, the incident occurred on the M25 in KwaMashu. X user Vico posted a video of the dramatic heist on his @vico_dbn X account. In the four-minute-long video, shots are fired. A CIT vehicle is shown driving off-road. Suddenly, a group of men swarm toward it. Cars on the highway have stopped, and passengers run out to escape the horrific scene. A shootout ensues. Moments later, the robbers made off with money bags from the vehicle.
Watch the X video here.
Disclaimer: The video shows graphic scenes of gun violence.
How the robbers carried out the Attack in KwaMashu
The South African Police Service confirmed that the incident took place on 31 March, and the guards sustained minor injuries. Multiple suspects stopped the CIT vehicle and attached explosives to it, detonating them. They then made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Ford SUV and a Toyota Corolla.
What you need to know about CIT heists
- The police in Gauteng killed three and arrested three CIT suspects after they foiled a heist in Ekurhuleni in December 2024
- One suspect was killed, and six were wounded in a CIT heist in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, in the same month
- An armed gang blew up a CIT van and killed one person during a CIT heist on the N2 in February this year, injuring 11 people
- The Maloti Regional Court in the Free State sentenced an infamous CIT heist criminal to 180 years in March
- The police fatally shot one CIT heist suspect and arrested two suspects who were linked to other CIT heists
South Africans comment on the heist
South Africans on social media shared their views on the heist.
Boss Man said:
"This is lawlessness at its best, and we have to stand up together as a community."
African Elixir said:
"Haibo! South African Police Service, surely you have some serious explaining to do here. You had more than 5 minutes to react, but dololo! Are helicopters only used in the movies?"
Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs said:
"Wow, and they have time! There is no urgency at all."
Kung-Fu Joe said:
"The rule of law is the foundation for civilised societies."
Thandeka said:
"Another day in Durban."
