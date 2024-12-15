One person died and six others were injured during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal

The alleged robbers fled with an unknown amount of cash after ambushing the cash van on its way to the depot

KZN police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects while investigations are underway

A CIT robbery in New Germany in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in one person dead and six others injured. Images: @AlsParamedics, Tshepiso Mametela

DURBAN — A cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in KwaZulu-Natal left an unknown man dead and two guards injured.

Four reported bystanders also took hits and were injured during the destruction on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, Durban, on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

6 injured, 1 killed in KZN CIT heist

The cash van was returning from a garage on Florida Road, Musgrave, and on its way to a New Germany depot.

Police spokesperson Jennifer Naidu said heavily armed suspects in a white Isuzu bakkie pounced and opened fire on the CIT vehicle.

"Only the driver was in the front and his crew at the back. The [gang] fired shots until the van came to a stop," said Naidu.

"The suspects then ordered the occupants out. They [emptied] it of the cash bags, taking an undisclosed amount of money."

The suspects then fled. Near the scene, police found an unknown man dead inside a vehicle. He was clutching cash in his hands.

However, it was not immediately clear if he was one of the suspects.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency medical response first treated six patients. Three guards had sustained assault and gunshot injuries.

"One of them, the driver, suffered a gunshot wound above his left ankle. The unknown man had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body.

"Unfortunately, it was too late for any life-saving interventions, and he was declared dead at the scene," said Jamieson.

A total of six people were injured in the crossfire.

The suspects are still at large while police investigate a CIT robbery, one murder and multiple attempted murder cases.

