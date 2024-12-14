Unafraid onlookers filmed a heavy gunfight between Nelson Mandela Bay police and criminals

The person filming, through the 11-second clip, can be heard with several others excitedly narrating

Briefly News requested comment confirming the incident from the police's Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa

A video surfaced of a heavy gun battle between Nelson Mandela Bay and thugs. It has since gone viral. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

GQEBERHA — Residents got a front-row seat to a police shootout as it unfolded, reportedly in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The adrenalin-pumping video showed the police catching up to the suspects in a Gqeberha township and a heavy exchange of gunfire ensuing.

Cops' gunfight with thugs goes viral

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted the clip of the chaotic scenes as a squad of cop cars pulled into the area near an open veld.

Shacks are visible in the background as the vehicles arrive hastily.

Doors fly open, and successive gunfire is heard. The person filming can be heard narrating the unfolding battle.

"Yhoo, zisukile! Ziyaphindisela, ziyaphindisela!! (They [suspects] are firing back)."

A second person is heard saying:

"Zipholile azibaleki ... zisukile eBayi! (the tsotsis are calm and relaxed. It's all happening in the Bay)."

As the action heats up, numerous bodies run in different directions in an open field. At the same time, the onlookers note the suspects were shooting rifles.

The video, posted on Thursday, 12 December 2024, also shows a car and an Algoa bus, which operates in Gqeberha, driving past on the tar road.

As if oblivious to the unfolding action, several people also pass on foot.

Those narrating then noted that the cops had changed tactics, opting to lay on their stomachs on the ground while still firing at the perpetrators.

Since it was posted at 12.51pm on Thursday, 12 December 2024, the clip has attracted over 323,000 views.

Briefly News requested comment from Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, confirming when the incident happened and the area.

However, Mawisa had not responded by the time of publishing this story.

Over 120 thugs laid down in shootouts

In related news, Briefly News reported that over 120 suspected criminals have been shot and killed in gunfights with police in the past 12 months, bringing KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement's battle against crime to an apex.

It comes after the province's resolute commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, declared a combative stand against rampant crime.

