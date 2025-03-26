Members of an Interprovincial Crime-Combat Operation arrested a Gauteng man in Aliwal North while he was transporting drugs

Police officers pose with the crystal meth worth R50 million seized during a bust. Image: @AthlendaM

EASTERN CAPE - A Gauteng man has been arrested following one of the biggest drug busts in recent months.

The 35-year-old man was arrested near Aliwal North on 26 March 2025, and found with crystal meth valued at R50 million.

The arrest follows part of an ongoing Interprovincial Crime-Combat Operation involving police from the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Drugs found in 12 large bags in truck

According to police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle, law enforcement officials received information about a truck that was travelling from Smithfield to Aliwal North and was suspected of transporting drugs.

“The vehicle was intercepted at the bridge and escorted into the town. A detailed search of the truck led to the discovery of 12 large bags of crystal meth, weighing a total of 313.5 kg. It has an estimated street value of R50 million,” Earle explained.

The truck was confiscated, and it was found that the driver was also the owner.

The R50 million bust is one of the largest in recent months, with two others amounting to more. On 27 November 2024, police dismantled a drug lab in Gauteng worth R100 million.

On 2 December 2024, police in KwaZulu-Natal found eight bags of illegal substances valued at over R86 million in a warehouse.

MEC issues warning to criminals

The Eastern Cape’s Transport and Community Safety MEC, Xolile Nqatha, warned criminals that police were clamping down on crime.

“We have reached a point where criminals must understand that if they commit a crime, they will be arrested, and police will defend themselves if attacked by criminals,” Nqatha said.

Police seized R50 million worth of crystal meth during the bust. Image: @AthlendaM

South Africans weigh in on arrests

Social media users had mixed reactions to the news, with some wanting to know when the drugs would be destroyed so they knew for certain the police didn’t take any for themselves.

Maria Podestà Gobozi said:

“There should be some sort of public display when these drugs are destroyed. And they must be weighed first.”

Kelebogile Patricia added:

“They will not stop until this country is finished. It might be that top officials are running the drug trade. That's why they are trying all manner of transport. Shame on them for destroying our children’s future.

Sipho Justice stated:

“I just want to see when the drugs are destroyed. Just like how they used to show us when they destroyed alcohol during lockdowns.”

Lukas Du Preez asked:

“Are the officials getting rich?”

Faith Fefe stated:

“Again, the police will sell them.”

Angie Weisswange said:

“No good arresting the poor driver. He's just the fall guy. Who are the importers and distributors? To whom was he delivering? Arrest them.”

Gauteng officer arrested with R85,000 worth of drugs

In a related article, a police officer from Gauteng was arrested on the N1 South freeway outside Polokwane on 19 March 2025.

The 44-year-old constable was found with R85,000 worth of nyaope while driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were not surprised by the arrest, with many saying that most officers were involved in crime.

