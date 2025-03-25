The South African Police Service arrested a Zimbabwean national for the horrific shooting that took place at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve

The death toll of the incident in which patrollers and a group of unidentified people clashed, resulting in a shootout, has gone up to six

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, visited the crime scene and said that the police would intensify policing in the area

The police Minister visited the Marry Me Informal Settlement. Image: @Senzo_Mchunu

Source: Twitter

SOSHANGUVE, GAUTENG — As the death toll of the Marry Me Informal Settlement shooting, which happened in Soshanguve on 22 March 2025, rises, the South African Police Service arrested a Zimbabwean national in connection with the incident. The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, also visited the scene on 25 March and promised to tighten police visibility in the area.

Update on Soshanguve shooting

Mchunu confirmed that the police arrested an undocumented Zimbabwean national in connection with the case. The death toll also increased to six, and the minister said five people were allegedly involved in the incident. He added that two other suspects have been called in for questioning, and the police are intensifying the investigation into the case.

What did Mchunu say?

Mchunu said that the police have mobilised resources to soshanguveto increase the police's visibility in the area. These include more personnel, vehicles and other resources to assist in crime-fighting efforts in the area. He also called on members of the community and other stakeholders to fight crime together with the police.

The community of Lusikisiki was also reeling after armed men stormed a homestead on 20 February. Clad in balaclavas, the men opened fire and killed three women and two men before fleeing the scene. The police condemned the incidents.

Senzo Mchunu addressed family members of the Marry Me shooting. Image: @Senzo_Mchunu

Source: Twitter

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views and concerns.

Thabo Hezekiel Sebyeng said:

"I just hope this won't stir xenophobia because it won't be good."

Javas Mjoka said:

"Operation Shanela is required in all shacks around the country."

Finish Peace said;

"It's high time this useless ANC-led government do something about this issue of illegal immigrants. South Africans are terrorised in their own country."

Simmone Bouch said:

"Disgusting that the ANC government cares more about Palestine and the DRC than protecting its people. Condolences to those brave men and women trying to keep the community safe."

Lucky Mabia said:

"I believe that the Zimbabwean arrested will get bail at some point. Won't even attend court. If anything, he'll relocate to another town in our country and probably come back after a few years once his crimes have been forgotten about."

3 killed in Sandton restaurant shooting

In another article, Briefly News reported that three people were killed and four were injured when a shooting took place at the Solo Restaurant in Sandton. An alleged known hijacker was killed during the shooting.

The incident happened on 6 March 2025, and the police launched a murder investigation. The known hijacker's bodyguards were also killed, and videos of the incident went viral.

