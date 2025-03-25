The South African Police Service is investigating an incident where a teacher was kidnapped in the Eastern Cape

The incident happened at a school in Gqeberha where a female teacher was kidnapped by three unknown suspects

South Africans were worried about the kidnapping and some believed that it was an orchestrated incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The police are probing a kidnapping in Gqeberha. Image: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE — Three suspects kidnapped a teacher from a school in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on 24 March 2024. The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

What happened in the Eastern Cape?

According to The South African, the incident happened at the Happydale Special School in Algoa Park. The teacher had just arrived at the school before 7 am when the suspects appeared in a white Toyota Corolla. They snatched her, threw her in the car, fired two shots in the air and fled the scene. One other colleague tried to intervene but was unable to.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said the victim is reportedly the wife of a businessman. A video of the incident went viral on social media and it shows the entire ordeal take place. View the Facebook video here.

Recent incidents of kidnappings

The South African Police Service arrested four suspects who kidnapped a pastor and his wife in Gauteng in July 2024

The South African Police Service also rescued two men who were kidnapped for ransom in Ekurhuleni in the same month

A video of a horrific kidnapping went viral in December, and the incident happened in Akasia in Tshwane, Gauteng

Five foreign nationals were arrested in Laudium, Tshwane in January this year for kidnapping a four-year-old Afghan boy from his parents' friends' house

A woman survived an e-hailing kidnapping attempt in Johannesburg in March and the incident was caught on CCTV

SAPS launched resources to find a kidnapped teacher. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their views on the incident on The South African's Facebook post.

Lynn Godden said:

"That is terrible to kidnap a school teacher."

Paulus Nzima said:

"Politicians and those in government know exactly what is happening."

Ruwayne Hendricks said:

"Gangsters, crime and kidnappings are out of control in our city. You're not even safe in church of all places. And the politicians, all they do is talk."

Pieter Nel said:

"This was planned."

Keith Manoek said:

"Something is not right here. Something is fishy and does not add up."

Celeste De Bruyn said:

"Not judging, but this doesn't add up."

Tsebo West Mashego said:

"Their response is slow. Someone was supposed to get into that Fortuner and chase them wile calling the cops."

