The South African Police Service arrested a police officer and four other suspects in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities

The police arrested the officer during the operation, and during the arrest, they found illegal mining implements in his possession

The police also discovered that he was previously arrested for another crime and Soth Africans were worn out by the officers arrested for criminal activities

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was fed up after another police officer was arrested. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and stock image by Jacob Wackerhausen/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

BARBERTON, MPUMALANGA— The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga arrested a 47 year-old police officer from Barberton on 22 March 2025 for illegal mining.

What happened in Barberton?

According to the South African Police Service, the police arrested part of Operation Vula Umgodi. A multidisciplinary effort led the police to embark on the operation in Barberton. While they were operating, they saw a gold Toyota Fortune parked alongside the road between Barberton and Kapmuiden. The police searched the car and they found equipment used for illegal mining activities.

When questioned, the police discovered that one of them was a police sergeant who was arrested in May last year after he was found in possession of dagga. He was released and the courts acquitted him. They were arrested and charged with possessing illegal mining equipment. They will appear before the Barberton Magistrate's Court on 24 March 2025.

A cop is in jail for illegal mining. Image: Christian Velcich / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police officers arrested for crimes in the past

South Africans concerned

Netizens commenting on the South African Police Service Facebook post were worried about the rate of police officers committing crime.

Philaa Mkhangisa said:

"It's alarming how often we're seeing law enforcement officers implicated in crimes these days."

Dennis Masango said:

"Greed and corruption are the main drivers of illegal activities and criminality."

Sello Mogandedi asked:

"Does the police force do a background check of a person before hiring?"

Motsok Modisane said:

"For the past month, we saw a number of police officers involved in criminal activities like cash-in-transit heists, illegal mining, fake police stoppages or blue light criminal activities."

Junior Swartz said:

"They are not the only ones rotten. In Pretoria Central, I know a lot of sergeants and warrant officers who even sell drugs and have guys who sell drugs for them."

Source: Briefly News