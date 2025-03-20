A police officer from Gauteng was arrested on the N1 South freeway outside Polokwane on 19 March 2025

The 44-year-old was found with R85,000 worth of nyaope while driving a suspected stolen vehicle

South Africans are not surprised by the arrest, with many saying that most officers were involved in criminality

The Gauteng constable was nabbed in Limpopo with R85,000 worth of drugs. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

LIMPOPO – The arrest of a police officer in the province doesn’t come as a surprise to many South Africans.

The 44-year-old, who is based in Gauteng was nabbed by law enforcement officials in Limpopo on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

The constable, who is from the Silverton Detectives unit, was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs while driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Constable arrested with R85,000 worth of drugs

According to police, the constable was intercepted along the N1 South freeway outside Polokwane by members of the Provincial Anti-Smuggling Unit and Tshimollo Private Security. He was found with 2,095 sachets of nyaope, which was valued at R85,000.

He was also driving a Nissan NP200 vehicle, which police believe to be stolen. The 44-year-old faces charges of dealing in drugs as well as possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Provincial commissioner issues warning to other officers

Police Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, warned other officers participating in illegal activities that no one was above the law.

She stated that those who engaged in criminal activities would face severe consequences. She also reserved praise for all those involved in bringing the officer to book.

South Africans aren’t surprised

The news of the arrest didn’t come as a surprise to social media users, with some stating they knew of officers involved in criminality.

Enerst Maluleke said:

“Nothing new in my opinion. The majority of our policemen or women are working with criminals, especially Nigerians. You can see those drug dealers are scared of nothing because they know our police are protecting them. Our police are just working, not to protect our country, but due to the lack of jobs.”

Mahlengi Hlengi Q Khuboni added:

“Police officers are the biggest drug dealers out there and they used to own Zama Zama equipment here in our area. Foreigners were forced to work for them, so I am not surprised at all.”

Guy Butler said:

“It really makes you question what is happening to all the confiscated drugs. Still making it into the street while police are lining their pockets I guess.”

Vuyani Monelo speculated:

“Now that the police are getting paid peanuts, others find other means to generate income. Unfortunately in his quest, he was busted during his hustling. Maybe he was set up by his partners in crime. The police got a tip-off to nail him. Maybe it was an ongoing trend or pattern.”

Linda Pretorius added:

“We have a "dealer" living in a box here in the industrial sector of Centurion, and despite numerous attempts to deport him and break down his "abode" by the DA, he's back within a day. Turns out the cops are his biggest supporters.”

Dipuo Matsobane said:

“Nothing new. Many of them are involved in big crime.”

Yvonne Taylor stated:

“Can't trust the police either.”

Limpopo officer arrested for alleged murder

Briefly News reported that a police officer in Limpopo was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of her son and his girlfriend.

The young man and his girlfriend were both found dead on 15 February 2024. They were both shot.

The officer was arrested on the spot, with South Africans calling for her to rot in jail for the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News