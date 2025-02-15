Global site navigation

SA Horrified After Limpopo Officer Arrested in Connection With Deaths of Her Son and His Partner
South Africa

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • A member of the South African Police Service was arrested for her alleged involvement in the killing of her son and his girlfriend
  • The young man was found with a gunshot wound and his girlfriend was also shot and killed
  • The officer was arrested on the spot and South Africans called for the officer to rot in jail for her alleged crime

A SAPS officer was arrested for the murder of her son and his girlfriend
SA was devastated that a police officer was arrested for allegedly murdering her son and his girlfriend. Images: Tshepiso Mametela and dragana991/ Getty Images
LIMPOPO — A South African Police Services member is in jail after she was arrested for allegedly killing her son and his teenage girlfriend in Mokomene-Mashaha in Botlokwa, Limpopo.

What happened in Botlokwa?

According to SABC News, the police arrived at the scene and found the 25-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds. He had a sharp instrument in his hand and was declared dead. His girlfriend was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The officer was arrested, and she is expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder.

SAPS officers arrested for murder

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were shaken by the officer's alleged actions.

South Africans were saddened by the death of a young man allegedly at the hands of his SAPS officer mother
Netizens were hurt by the death of a man at his mother's hands. Image: Maskot
Randy Sel said:

"SAPS needs to change its firearm policy so that they can be accessed when they are on duty as a working tool like any other working tool that is left at work."

Success Mutangiwa Ravele said:

"That woman must rot in jail. No bail for her. She's a police officer and must lead by example."

Mvelo Lubanzi Khumalo said:

"Put away the key. She must rot in jail and get no parole."

Ike Mphakathi said:

"Send her to prison straight. How dare she?"

Phumzile P Mtshali said:

"Rosemary 2.0 lite."

Western Cape officer arrested after allegedly killing teenager

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a SAPS member stationed in the Western Cape was arrested for the death of a teenager in 2024. The teenager died from a hit-and-run accident.

The officer was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she ran over the teenager, who was walking on the sidewalk. The number plate of the state car she used was found on the scene but she arrived at the scene with her vehicle. She was then arrested.

