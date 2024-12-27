A police officer in Gauteng was arrested for allegedly murdering a Soweto man outside his home

The officer allegedly shot dead the man while in full uniform before going on the run

South Africans had mixed reactions to the news of the officer's arrest for murder

A Gauteng constable has been arrested after going on the run following a murder in Soweto. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - A police officer in the province has been arrested for a murder in Soweto.

The constable, who is linked to the Railway Protection and Security Services at Park Station, was on the run since the evening of Thursday, 26 December.

Officer arrested in Atteridgeville

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the officer was arrested in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

He was apprehended on Friday, 28 December, around 5 pm.

He is expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 December.

Man murdered outside his home

The officer, who can’t be named as yet, allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen, Soweto, on the evening of Thursday, 26 December.

According to IPID spokesperson Lizzy Shuping, the deceased was at home watching a soccer match with his brother when he received a phone call asking him to go outside.

"He was allegedly shot by the caller, who was in full police uniform. After the incident, the accused officer allegedly fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios,” Shuping said.

The constable was supposed to report for nightshift duty at Park Station on the evening in question but never showed up.

The 35-year-old victim was declared at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound on his chest.

Social media comments on shooting

South Africans weighed in on the shooting, offering mixed reactions to the news.

@ChickenFowl said:

“Police officers must leave their service pistols at the station after the completion of the shift. Soldiers are not allowed to take military weapons home. SAPS can also do the same.”

@PhetoK27163 added:

“You stay indoors thinking you’re avoiding trouble. Then trouble comes to your place.”

@Khaliphaniii stated:

“I wonder what happened. I trained with that oke, and he was a smart peer at that. Not in my wildest dreams would I expect something like this from him.”

@boyval72 speculated:

“No DNA, just RSA. Maybe he suspected the man was seeing his girlfriend. RIP, bro.”

@Pinango007 stated:

“SAPS remains the biggest criminal network in SA.”

