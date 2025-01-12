One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the N2 northbound near Stanger on 11 January

The man, who was travelling alone, was the driver of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa

South Africans blamed speeding blue-light brigades for the tragic accident that claimed the driver's life

KWAXULU-NATAL - The death of Velenkosini Hlabisa’s driver has got South Africans raising concerns about the speed at which VIP Protection Officers drive.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader’s driver was killed following a single-vehicle crash on the N2 northbound near Stanger. The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Accident under investigation

IFP spokesperson Mkhulekwa Hlenga confirmed that, at this stage, they do not know what caused the fatal crash on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

“The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear and are currently under investigation.”

He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, adding that the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Hlabisa, has already visited the family to inform them of the news. Out of respect for the family, the party will not be releasing the driver's name just yet.

The KZN province has witnessed a few fatal crashes in the past week. On Friday, 10 January, four people were killed in an accident on the R103 between Roosboom and Colenso, near Ladysmith.

Less than a week before that, a horrific accident on the N3 toll route left 17 dead.

South Africans blame speeding convoys for crash

Social media users blamed blue-light brigades, noting that drivers were forced to speed even if they didn’t want to.

Maryann Walters said:

“At the speeds they travel, I'm surprised there are not more accidents. Sorry to his family, who has to pay the price now.”

Jay Roopsunker added:

“With all the negativity, I hope that VIP Protection Officers will change how they drive. Speed kills. VIP protection should not be excluded. Otherwise, you are responsible for killing your members. It’s not too late to change attitude.”

Peter Avis recalled:

“The saddest part of all is that these guys are forced to drive like this, taking their own lives into a risky situation at the orders of their VIP. I had a chat one afternoon with a team waiting at the Stanger Municipal Offices, and they told me that they hate driving like that, but their bosses are always late for meetings, flights, etc, and they have no choice. My heart goes out to the family.”

Vanessa Spies said:

“Condolences on the unnecessary loss of life, but these VIP drivers must be cautioned that speed kills.”

Sesi Sesii added:

“Blue lights driving like they own the road.”

Shirley Simmadari stated:

Speed kills. I wish these blue-light drivers will use their heads and understand that they are not above the law when they drive recklessly and bully innocent drivers on the road.”

Eli BerZerker added:

“Not surprised with the way they drive.”

R160m spent on overtime for VIP Protection Officers

VIP Protection Officers are in the news not just for the way they drive but also for how much they earn.

Briefly News reported on 15 October 2024 that over R160 million was spent on VIP Protection officers' overtime.

South Africans were divided over the amount spent just on overtime for security for politicians.

