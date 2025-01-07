A horrific accident on the N3 toll route on Van Reenen Pass killed 18 people amid disruptive weather in KZN

The accident, occurring on Monday, 6 January, involved multiple vehicles, including a truck, a taxi, and a car

Authorities cautioned travelling road users to exercise extra vigilance on the N3 toll as wet conditions persist

Over a dozen people, including children, have died in a horrific crash on the N3 toll route. Images: @_ArriveAlive

KWAZULU-NATAL — Eighteen people died, including five children, in a horrific multi-vehicle pile-up on the N3 Toll route on Monday night, 6 January 2025.

The crash, involving a truck, a taxi, and a light motor vehicle, happened at about 8.30pm on the N3 Van Reenen Pass amid disruptive weather in KwaZulu-Natal.

N3 Van Reenen Pass crash kills 18

By 6.40am on Tuesday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) confirmed that emergency responders had completed recovery.

All lanes have been reopened to traffic.

However, cleanup operations will resume during the day, which may cause further traffic disruptions along the route.

KZN Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma expressed the provincial government's sympathies.

"We send our deepest condolences to the victims' families. [In the meantime], I have requested that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) provide a comprehensive report," said Duma.

"Since [Sunday] night, we've noticed increased road crashes along the N2, N3, and other routes due to heavy rainfall.

"The downpour is also affecting low-lying areas, which will result in possible flooding of houses."

Since the start of the New Year on 1 January, road fatalities in the province have claimed over 10 lives. Wet roads have been a major contributing factor.

"A highly dedicated RTI team, in conjunction with municipalities, is monitoring the traffic flow on all major routes to ensure motorists' safety. [However], we request road users to exercise extra caution," said Duma.

He said the provincial and national governments were intervening in areas where heavy rainfall and strong winds had destroyed houses.

"[The government] is [in the process] of procuring about eight temporary residential units to assist families in Nkandla. Four other families will receive building materials," he added.

In another KZN tragedy, one person died when a bus caught alight on the P100 route in Ndwedwe following an accident on Saturday, 4 January.

At least 54 others were injured in the collision, which happened when the driver lost control in the afternoon hours.

At the time, a large Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) congregation was travelling in the bus when it experienced a possible brake failure.

Authorities were still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

