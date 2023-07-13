The KwaZulu-Natal woman who was abandoned by paramedics in Umlazi has died

Thembeka Sikhosana's family has turned to the South African Human Rights Commission to get justice

The Democratic Alliance accompanied Sikhozana's sister to the KZN SAHRC branch, where a complaint was filed

DURBAN - The family of the woman abandoned by paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal are out for just, and they have turned to the South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) to achieve it.

A KZN family has turned to the SAHRC after paramedics refused to climb up a flight of stairs to assist their sickly loved one.

Source: Twitter

KZN paramedics refuse to climb stairs to help woman with heart problem

Thembeka Sikhosana's ordeal captured South African's hearts after it was revealed that two paramedics refused to transport her to a hospital, abandoning a sickly Sikhosana on the side of the road, IOL reported.

Sikhosana, who was born with a hole in her heart, had to be driven to a nearby clinic by a neighbour, after which she was transferred to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi.

The woman's condition worsened while she was in hospital, and Sikhosana died almost two weeks later.

Democratic Alliance assist KZN family in seeking justice for Thembeka Sikhosana

With the help of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Sikhosana's sister, Mbali, filed a complaint at the KZN branch of the SAHRC on Wednesday, 12 July.

According to The Witness, the DA prepared a complaint letter to the commission and encouraged Sikhosana to submit it herself.

The letter demanded a public apology from the KZN Department of Health and the paramedics. The opposition party called for the SAHRC to determine if similar incidents had happened before.

The two paramedics involved in the incident have since been suspended.

