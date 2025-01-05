Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to experience Level 5 weather conditions for the rest of the week

The South African Weather Service warned that the central and eastern regions of South Africa will experience disruptive rains until 8 January

South Africans shared images of damage the heavy rains and strong winds caused in different parts of the country, including a tornado that ripped through Welkom

GAUTENG—The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted Orange Level 5 weather conditions for much of the country until 8 January 2025. The country recently experienced heavy rainfall on 4 January.

Disruptive weather to continue

According to TimesLIVE, SAWS forecaster Samkelisiwe Thwala said the eastern and central regions of the country will experience disruptive rains until 8 January. These include Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal. He advised people living in wet areas to move to higher ground when levels rise and to monitor SAWS for updates.

Tornadoes in Welkom and Witbank

South Africans shared images of tornadoes on the Facebook page The Weather Hooligan that ripped through Welkom in the Free State and Witbank in Mpumalanga on 5 January. Thwala warned people to avoid driving on flooded bridges and roads. In December, disruptive rains in Tshwane resulted in the death of two people when strong river currents swept them away.

SA comments on tornado

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the tornado.

Raquel Sousa Barbosa said:

"South Africa will need to make a plan to put in place tornado warnings. This is happening way too often now."

Dylan Buckthorp asked:

"Why are we having so many tornadoes all of a sudden?"

Rupa Ramnath said:

"So sad to see so much damage."

Leatitia Oppel said:

"We had three storms in Weenen today and had some good rain. The first storm was the worst."

Alison Mortimer said:

"Very scary. I hope there were no casualties."

