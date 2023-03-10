Healthcare workers protesting outside the Rahima Moosa Hospital got a taste of their own medicine from angry residents

Sick and tired of the disruptive and ruinous protest action, residents quelled a demonstration outside hospital

South Africans praised the Westbury residents for stepping in and claimed the rest of the country should follow suit

JOHANNESBURG - Protestors participating in the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) nationwide healthcare workers strike met their match in Westbury residents.

Westbury residents put an end to a Nehawu protest outside Rahima Moosa Hospital. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The Nehawu-sanctioned protest action outside the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital was quickly nipped in by the residents of Coronationville and surrounding areas.

Westbury Residents chase Nehawu protestors away from Rahima Moosa hospital

Journalist Faizel Patel posted a video of the fed-up residents' interaction with the sticking workers.

The footage shows residents yelling at the workers as they stood off in the corner under the shade of a tree.

A disembodied voice narrated that residents were chasing away workers who were sticking and messing up the area outside the hospital.

The resident swore at the workers as they cleared the road of rocks and burning tires.

Disclaimer: The following footage may unset sensitive viewers. To watch the video, click here.

Nehawu health workers' strike brings causes massive disruption to public healthcare

Nehawu started its protest on Monday, 6 March demanding a 10% increase for its members.

Since the beginning of the strike, protestors have intimidated healthcare workers and barred critically ill patients from accessing vital healthcare.

On Thursday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that at least four people had died as a result of the Nehawu strike, The Citizen reported.

South Africans celebrate Westbury residents for disrupting the Nehawu protestors

Here's what South Africans had to say:

James Mallon praised:

"Well done. Show them whose boss."

Ephraim Maditsi said:

"Salute Westbury communities."

Zenzele Oka Khulu Mnyandu commented:

"I wish the Westbury community can come to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital and moer all those who work there."

Michelle Davis celebrated:

"And that’s the way it’s done."

Connie Heyns recommended:

"They should go and do that at all affected hospitals and clinics where NEHAWU strikers are causing trouble."

@qxviljoen added:

"YES! It's time we as the public STAND UP to this rubbish!"

Source: Briefly News