The South African government is offering an incentive to elder people so to go out and get vaccinated

South Africa's vaccination programme has slowed down and the target of vaccinating over 300 000 people is not being met

People over the age of 60 will now get a R100 grocery voucher when they get their vaccine shot in the month of November

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - With the number of people getting the Covid19 vaccine dwindling on a daily basis, the South African government has decided to incentivise adults over the age of 60 when they get their jab.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 33 000 people in the country have gotten the coronavirus jab, which misses the mark President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed to vaccinate at least 300 000 people per day.

People over the age of 60 are eligible to get a R100 grocery voucher when they get their first jab. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Adults over the age of 60 will be given a grocery voucher of R100 when they get their first jab administered in the month of November, according to EWN.

Part of the reason incentives are being offered is because there is a great concern that a 4th Wave of Covid19 infections could hit during the festive season in December, meaning there is a greater urgency to get people vaccinated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to the SA Coronavirus website, run by the Department of Health, the R100 Vooma Voucher will be sent to recipients via SMS on the number they used to register for vaccinations.

The website notes that almost 80% of the Covid-related deaths in South Africa affected people over the age of 50 and 60% of deaths are of people over the age of 60.

The department also states that upon evaluation, they found that elder people often complained of hunger when interviewed while waiting in the queues for vaccination and that is what prompted the Vooma Vouchers.

Covid 19: 70% Vaccination target impossible, low turnout blamed

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Health has admitted that it will fail to meet its 70% vaccination target by December.

However, the department has laid the blame at the feet of the public claiming that a decline in the number of people turning up to vaccinate has resulted in the current situation.

Despite efforts to get more people to get the jab, acting Director General Nicholas Crisp has admitted that their efforts have not been rewarded. South Africa is currently able to vaccinate 300 000 people a day through a combination of public and private facilities.

Source: Briefly.co.za