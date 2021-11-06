The Department of Health has warned that South Africa will not meet its 70% vaccination target

The department has blamed the public for not meeting the target due to low turnout

The country can vaccinate 300 000 people a day through a combination of private and public facilities

PRETORIA - The Department of Health has admitted that it will fail to meet its 70% vaccination target by December.

However, the department has laid the blame at the feet of the public claiming that a decline in the number of people turning up to vaccinate has resulted in the current situation.

Despite efforts to get more people to get the jab, acting Director General Nicholas Crisp has admitted that their efforts have not been rewarded.

South Africa is currently able to vaccinate 300 000 people a day through a combination of public and private facilities.

The department has revealed that over the past 24 hours Covid 19 cases have increased by 339 and 44 more people have died.

This brings the total number of casualties to 89 295 since the virus was first reported in South Africa.

