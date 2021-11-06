Dr Crisp, the Acting Director-General of the Health Department, has warned that South Africa will be hit with a fourth wave of Covid 19

The Dr said that the severity of the wave will depend on if people continue to wear masks and the number of people vaccinated

He revealed that the wave would most likely hit the country in December and that Covid will be an issue for at least five years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - South Africa has been told to prepare for a fourth wave of Covid 19 by Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Dr Crisp is the Acting Director-General of the Health Department and he warned that if South Africa falls short of its vaccination target then a four-wave might sweep across the country.

The fourth wave of Covid 19 will likely hit South Africa in December. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How severe the wave will be will depend on how many people are vaccinated and if people continue to wear masks.

He said that the wave will most likely hit South Africa in December and that Covid will continue to be an issue for at least five years according to SABC.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Earlier in October, Netcare was already concerned about the possibility of a fourth wave. The private hospital had successfully dealt with the virus over the previous year but said that the additional costs are starting to affect its operations.

IOL reported that Netcare had to suspend elective surgeries to create capacity to deal with the virus.

Covid19: Unvaccinated people more likely to die than those who take the jab, says Discovery

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Discovery medical aid conducted research on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine involving 1.2 million of its members. This research took place between 17 May and 23 September, 2021.

The research focused on the Pfizer vaccine's ability to protect people from the Delta variant of Covid-19. Ryan Noach, the CEO of Discovery, reported that the research found that the Pfizer vaccine does in fact protect those who have been immunised against the dominant delta variant.

“This research was performed during a period when the delta variant was highly prevalent in South Africa. The vaccine effectiveness during a delta wave has not been widely reported on in large global studies, making this research even more relevant," Noach said.

Source: Briefly.co.za