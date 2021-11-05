Discovery has conducted research on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine using data from 1.2 million medical aid members

The research focused on the vaccine's efficacy against the dominant delta variant and the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated members

Those who did not receive the Pfizer vaccine are 20 times more likely to die from Covid-19 related complications than those who did

Discovery medical aid conducted research on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine involving 1.2 million of its members. This research took place between 17 May and 23 September, 2021.

The research focused on the Pfizer vaccine's ability to protect people from the Delta variant of Covid-19. Ryan Noach, the CEO of Discovery, reported that the research found that the Pfizer vaccine does in fact protect those who have been immunised against the dominant delta variant.

“This research was performed during a period when the delta variant was highly prevalent in South Africa. The vaccine effectiveness during a delta wave has not been widely reported on in large global studies, making this research even more relevant," Noach said.

Discovery has conducted research which found that unvaccinated people are 20 times more at risk than those who had the Pfizer jabs. Image: MLUNGISI MBELE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Discovery's study findings

News24 reports that Discovery's study states that people who have had the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are 73% more protected from Covid-19 related hospital admission than their unvaccinated peers. This number rises to 92% following the second dose of Pfizer.

Discovery members who have decided not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are reportedly five times more likely to get infected with the coronavirus and 20 times more likely to die from complications after being infected than those who are vaccinated.

According to Daily Maverick, Discovery's study also found that commonly cited Covid-19 side effects, such as blood clots and myocarditis, are more prevalent in unvaccinated people who contract Covid-19 than as vaccine side-effects.

