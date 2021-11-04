Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg has for the first time since the pandemic discharged all of its Covid-19 patients

Hospital head Dr Ashely Mthunzi says this is a great success for the hospital because a lot of people had been admitted during the third wave

South Africans have mixed reactions about Tembisa Hospital's good news with some people saying it's time to come out of the pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - For the first time since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg has no patients with the coronavirus.

Staff members were jovial after the hospital's last two Covid patients were sent home recently.

Tembisa Hospital no longer has Covid patients. Image: Guillem Sartorio / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The hospital's spokesperson Noko Pela said since Tuesday, the hospital had officially recorded zero Covid-19 patients, according to SowetanLIVE.

Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi says the hospital is now Covid-free and she attributes this development to people getting vaccinated as well as non-pharmaceutical interventions, reports News24.

Mthunzi says the hospital has also worked on consciously educating people about the risks of the virus and how Covid-19 is spread. He the hospital being Covid19 free is a great achievement because Tembisa is located in a fast-growing area in the Gauteng province.

3rd wave had a huge impact on Tembisa hospital

Mthunzi says at the peak of the third wave, the hospital admitted 252 Covid patients.

He says 40% of the patients who were admitted were reliant on oxygen and 60% of the patients who were on oxygen were able to make a recovery after a few days.

However, the hospital would have to admit a new Covid patient immediately after sending one home.

South Africans react to Tembisa Hospital having no Covid patients

Social media users were mostly happy that Tembisa Hospital was able to discharge all its Covid patients. Others were more concerned about when lockdown would be coming to an end.

Here's what they had to say:

@MissDiko said:

"Love to see it."

@T1ckT0ck2020 said:

"WHY ARE WE STILL IN LOCKDOWN, @PresidencyZA?"

@slindoMb said:

"If only there wasn't a storm coming."

@Buja3D said:

"It looks like we're doing good as a country, well done, Covid will be something of the past soon."

Source: Briefly.co.za