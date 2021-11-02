There is a decreased chance of a fourth wave in December. This is due to more South Africans choosing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, specialists report

Currently, 29% of South Africans are fully vaccinated, but the target is 67% by the end of the year

South Africans are divided in opinion between seeing the prediction as election propaganda and a light at the end of the tunnel

Dr Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases specialist, stated that it is not sure whether or not South Africa will experience a fourth wave of Covid-19 in December, as previously predicted.

This contradicts warnings by health officials that Gauteng might experience a fourth wave during the upcoming festive season.

According to SABC News, Dr Lessells argues that as more people receive the vaccination against Covid-19, the less likely cases will surge in the coming months.

South Africa's Covid-19 statistics

The number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa amounts to 2 922 222, following 106 new cases in the last 24 hours. Business Tech reported that by Sunday, 24 October 2021, only 29% of South African adults had been fully vaccinated.

The target for the year is 67%, but this will only be achieved if a rapid influx in the number of going for vaccinations occurs. One is only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks following one's second dose of the Phizer vaccine.

There is also a 42-day waiting period between the first and second doses of Pfizer. Therefore people will need to have received their first dose in October to be fully vaccinated in December.

Reactions to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 4th wave

South Africans have reacted to statements saying that the more people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the less likely there will be a fourth wave in December. Some people are grateful that there are measurable results from the vaccination campaign. In contrast, others believe it is false and being used by the ANC government to get votes in the local government elections.

@edenjade28 said:

"At this rate we should reach herd immunity by the end of the week."

@stats4mylife shared:

"I believe the storm is over in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@BasaniMaluleke2 believes:

"Check the numbers after voting."

@caringforRSA said:

"I guess the amount of testing is down, but after the election you wanna do testing on high scale to show the numbers are increasing to put the country on level 4 or 5 again..."

SA Set to Begin Trials for ‘Pill-Based’ Covid 19 Vaccine

Previously Briefly News reported that South Africa will soon start trials for a pill-based vaccine against Covid-19.

An Israeli pharmaceutical company has just approved the trial of oral coronavirus vaccines on South African shores. The little pills are expected to be an easy alternative to the vaccine shots South Africans have been receiving and with only 30% of the population fully vaccinated- we'll definitely need it.

The pills manufactured by Oramed Pharmaceuticals will arrive in Mzansi next month and undergo Phase 1 trials. Some experts believe this pill could be an easy alternative to reluctant vaxxers, especially those with a fear of needles. Experts believe encouraging peeps to take the pill will be a lot easier.

