A controversial Covid 19 post by the Central Methodist Mission Church (CMM) has sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi

CMM hoped to motivate believers to receive the vaccination without relying solely on their faith in God

A big yellow banner was displayed in Greenmarket Square, where it more than likely turned a few heads

The Central Methodist Mission Church (CMM) in Cape Town riled up a mixture of emotions from Saffas with their public support for Covid 19 vaccinations. With a giant yellow banner, it is clear that the church wanted to make its stance known.

The church also headed over to Facebook to explain the reasoning behind the banner. Speaking to the faithful members of the church, CMM felt it was important to lead as an example and motivate their members to get the vaccination.

The Central Methodist Mission Church has created some controversy with its latest banner. Image: Rusthof Methodist Church and Central Methodist Mission, Cape Town

"Since it is difficult to combat this belief without being perceived as attacking someone’s religion, it is important that religious institutions themselves do so."

"The blood of Jesus will not save you from Covid," is displayed in bold text overlooking Greenmarket Square. The controversial statement did not sit well with certain believers who had their say on Facebook under the church's recent post.

Read some of the comments below:

Elize Theron wrote:

"Blasphemy! You will shake in your boots!!!"

Annette Nyembe said:

"You denounced Jesus and did it publicly. Shame on you. These really are the end times. I don't care whether you're vaxxed or not, I care about the blatant disrespect for Jesus. So many false prophets now hey!"

Duone Swart commented:

"Denouncing the blood of Christ is the biggest mistake you have made. Have you forgotten what happened to Judas Iscariot, you bunch of vipers!!!!"

