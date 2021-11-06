A study conducted by Discovery Health has revealed that those who are double vaccinated are 20 times less likely to die from Covid 19

Even those who have just one jab are 79% less likely to die from the virus than those without a vaccine

The CEO of the insurance company said that there have been no vaccine-related deaths and severe side effects are incredibly rare

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from Covid 19 than those with two vaccinations.

A new study by Discovery Health has demonstrated that those who have received two vaccinations are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms and death from Covid 19.

Those who are double-vaccinated are 20 times less likely to die from Covid 19. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Those who have only had one vaccination also benefit and are 79% less likely to die and admission to hospital is reduced by 73% according to Times LIVE.

Discovery CEO Dr Ryan Noach said that there have been no vaccine-related deaths recorded by the health insurer and the risk of side effects is extremely low.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Even those people who are over 80 and have three comorbidities only experience a 5% to 7% decline in the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine has also been proven to be effective against the Delta strain of Covid 19 in South Africa according to Hindustan Times.

Covid 19: 70% vaccination target impossible, low turnout blamed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health has admitted that it will fail to meet its 70% vaccination target by December.

However, the department has laid the blame at the feet of the public claiming that a decline in the number of people turning up to vaccinate has resulted in the current situation.

SA told to brace itself for 4th wave of Covid 19 according to expert

In similar news, South Africa has been told to prepare for a fourth wave of Covid 19 by Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Dr Crisp is the Acting Director-General of the Health Department and he warned that if South Africa falls short of its vaccination target then a four-wave might sweep across the country.

How severe the wave will be will depend on how many people are vaccinated and if people continue to wear masks.

He said that the wave will most likely hit South Africa in December and that Covid will continue to be an issue for at least five years.

Source: Briefly.co.za