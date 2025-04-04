Jacques Faith van Tonder, an Afrikaner working in the United States as a farmer, shared his experience working abroad

The man, who stated he went through good and bad times, shared two websites he felt helped him gain financial relief

Members of the online community shared how thankful they were for the information they had seen on their screens

An Afrikaner shared his experience working in the farming industry in America. Images: heshphoto / Getty Images, @jacquesfaithvanto / TikTok

While people may be proud to be South African, sometimes the country fails to offer what its people need. An Afrikaner shared that he was earning big dollars in America after he decided to move abroad for work.

Afrikaner works in the US

Jacques Faith van Tonder, who works in the farming industry in the States, uploaded a video on his TikTok account telling app users the following:

"For years, I had a business in my own country, trying to make money and do well. There were good times, and there were bad times. But it came to a point where I didn't have a way out.

"The only option was to look to earn dollars. I realised how happy I am to work in America, earn dollars and send them home because it helps my wife and family. We can live the way we lived before."

Jacques credited two websites that helped him on his path to financial relief and stated in his post's caption:

"I have been working here for three years and helping many people with advice on how to get a job, especially on farms in America. Earning dollars helps a lot!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Job opportunity impresses Mzansi

Hundreds of social media users were interested in the job opportunity Jacques spoke about in his video and flooded the comment section with questions. Some also shared how thankful they were for the information they had seen on their For You Pages.

People took an interest in the job opportunities in America. Image: Khosrork

@callofdutybiggdog said to the public:

"I am 22 years old, and I would like to farm in the USA, but I have no experience."

@frik276 exclaimed in the comment section:

"Prices in South Africa are more expensive than in the USA!"

@solveigh.van.vuur told the online community:

"I'm happy for everyone who earns a better income."

@hendrodeklerk, who was happy for the South African farmer, added in the comments:

"You have to do what's best for you and your family. I'm glad things are going well for you. I have quite a few friends who work there."

A hopeful @stephniebekker stated to the public:

"I wish we could just find somewhere to send my son. It's so, so difficult if he doesn't have farming experience."

@sonic_xvi said to the man:

"You are awesome for wanting to help others. I take my hat off to you. People are really struggling to find work in South Africa. It's just sad that there isn't an option for women. Be safe and keep going."

An appreciative @johannes.huggo wrote to Jacques:

"Thanks for the information. I've been struggling to figure it out for so long."

