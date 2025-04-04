A man proudly showed off his lucky buy, a beautiful air fryer he purchased for next to nothing from a Chinese online retailer

He shared the experience on his TikTok account, revealing that this was his first purchase from the massive online platform

Social media users were impressed, with many expressing interest in the product, and some shared that they had bought the same air fryer locally for a much higher price

A man showed off her affordable air fryer bought from Temu impressing online users. Image: @neosmashmalatji

Source: TikTok

Buying products from Chinese retailers can be a gamble, as items may not always look as advertised. However, this man had a lucky break. After purchasing an electric appliance, he received exactly what he had ordered.

The man showcased his purchase on his TikTok account, @neosmashmalatji, gaining massive views and positive comments from social media users impressed by the product.

The man debuts the affordable air fryer

In the video, the man reveals the air fryer sitting on his kitchen counter. He zooms in on the two-pin cable before plugging it in and switching it on. After turning it on, he opens the drawer to show the nicely coated basket, then closes it and ends the video by showing the box the appliance came in.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The man shares in his caption that he bought the air fryer for R19 from Temu and reveals his order with the date he was to receive his order. In the comment section, he mentions that the order was his first on the app.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA love the electronic item

Social media users were quick to fill the comments section. Many were impressed with the deal and asked if the price was the original or if @neosmashmalatji had gotten a special discount because it was his first time ordering on the app. Others suggested he replace the two-pin cable with a three-pin one, to align with the local electric voltage, while some asked for codes to buy the product for themselves.

A guy left online users envious after showing his beautiful electronic item bought from an international online store. Image: Neo SmAsh Malatji

Source: Facebook

User @Jacobeth_nong enquired:

"How much did you pay for customs."

User @brillyreitumetse2 asked:

"Are you a new user of the app?"

User @user5788402200357 said:

"The same airfryer I bought at Takealot for nine-something 😭😭."

User @kefilwe said:

"Only one coin short! So close to the reward. Help me out, please! Download Temu and search my code on Temu to accept my invitation."

User @0rvide advised:

"Get a three-pin plug. If that thing fails, you are going to regret it."

User @katlehosoane said:

"Plug me 🥹🤣."

3 Other Briefly News articles about Temu purchases

A local woman showed off her gorgeous multifunction modern sink from Temu, which she bought for R3.7K, leaving Mzansi asking for a shopping code.

A man was disappointed by a drone he bought from Temu for R200 after it failed to take off, even after many attempts and social media users shared similar reviews about theirs.

A lady thought she had scored big after she bought a rechargeable portable blender from Temu and tested it, but it only made noise and did not spin, leaving her disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News