A woman's excitement turned into frustration after her R59 portable rechargeable blender, purchased from Temu, stopped mid-blend while she was using it.

The woman shared her experiment in a clip that drew many comments and giggles on TikTok, under her handle @annalicemotsoabul.

Putting the blender to test

In the clip, @annalicemotsoabu shows off the cute, compact blender and mentions that she fully charged it before use. Hoping to get a smoothie, she adds her ingredients: grapes, mango, banana, and milk. However, the blender barely works. It spins for a second and stops working.

Determined to make it work, she shakes it, repositions the fruits, and tries again. The pattern repeats: blend for a second, stop, shake, repeat—until the blender gives up entirely.

Mzansi gives the lady advice

The video attracted many comments from social media users, who flooded the comment section with advice and humour. Some advised her to hold the power button until it turned blue, claiming it would activate it properly. Others pointed out that she might have overstuffed it or added fruit pieces too large for the small motor to handle.

User @Gideon Jerubbaal commented:

"That's why it is R59😂."

User @MissHelena asked:

"Where is the manual sisi? Or maybe your potions are too big, or maybe it only blends powdered foods."

User @motso added:

"This is a small blender so make the pieces very small to make it easier for it."

User @sphesihle_mzimas asked:

"How does it spin when it is empty 🤔?"

User @forsh said:

"Yhoooo, you're not alone, Shem, even mine does that. It only works when I mix banana, eggs and milk, that's all."

User @tsepisonkabanhle shared:

"I think the grapes 🍇 are getting stuck in between the blades and it doesn't have much power to push them out as they're too small."

