A local hun was charged R2.7K customs fees after purchasing items for R9K. Images: @sisonke000

Source: TikTok

Shopping online for international goods has perks, but the excitement can quickly turn sour when customs duties and fees are involved.

For TikTok user @sisonke000, this reality became evident when she had to pop out a significant amount to get her package through customs. She shared her experience in a short video on the platform, which ignited reactions from social media users who could relate to the steep costs.

The custom fees that astonished Mzansi

In her video, @sisonke000 shares a glimpse of her Aramex customs fee receipt, which showed an eye-watering charge of R2710.80 for her online order worth R9091. The clip, set to a catchy tune, showcased her reaction as she humorously lamented the high cost of bringing her items into the country.

She captioned her post:

"Expect more than this 😭😭😭, don't judge me please 😩."

Watch the video here.

SARS imposes stricter measures on Temu and Shein goods

An article by the local publication BusinessTech revealed that the South African Revenue Services was on a plan to impose more stringent measures for low-cost items from Chinese international online retail markets in its bid to protect the South African textile industry.

Legal experts from Webber Wentzel shared that from 1 September 2024, SARS introduced changes to calculating customs duties and import VAT. Under the new rules, VAT is now applied on top of the existing 20% flat rate customs duty, implemented temporarily.

Mzansi reacts to the high custom amount

The video's comment section lit up as other users commented on their experiences. Some revealed their custom fees, with amounts nearing R2000 for purchases worth far less than hers, and others who were still waiting for their orders were scared of their custom fees.

User @Boitumelo Mokhatsane said:

"I bought things worth R7k I haven't gotten the customs message. I'm literally shaking😫."

User @MrsNokoLuwaca noted:

"Yazi, it doesn't hurt as much when you accept 🥺🥺🥺."

User @Lesego_Mog commented:

"I found my people. I wanted to see what the customs are for large orders. Thanks 🤍."

User @Its._. Karmen shared:

"Now I'm not scared to clear my 4.5k cart 😌."

User @QueenRuth 👑said:

"SBWL to purchase for 9K 😭😭."

User @Matete added:

"I think the cheaper the order, the higher the custom price cause I order R6.1k and paid R1576."

