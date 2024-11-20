A local hun was advised to seek her money back and cancel her order after sharing her duty fee amount for an online purchase

The post attracted a lot of comments on TikTok, as online community members were still trying to make sense of her charge

The lady's feed was soon filled with comments from Mzansi people who asked her what she bought that caused high customs fees

A lbabe bought items at Shein and paid almost the same amount as her purchase on custom fees.Image: @bae.mimmie.miles

Mzansi huns have been complaining about high customs fees charged for online purchases, as many are unaware of items that attract high duty fees and those that don't.

A babe could not share her high-duty fee for her online clothing order, so she posted on her TikTok account under her user handle @bae.mimmie.miles.

What she ordered and the customs fees paid

The hun shares three photo slides: one showing her Shein order with 11 items and a total charge of R1252; the next slide shows custom fees of R831.34; and the last slide is a meme showing a child eating lemon.

Mzansi shares concerns after seeing the charge

The woman's post attracted comments from social media users who could not believe their eyes when they saw the R831 fee. Some shared their high custom fee charge while those waiting for their items started stressing.

User @Boledi advised:

"Ask for a refund from SHEIN. Don’t pay that ridiculous amount. They’ll take the parcel back."

User @babyy♥️said:

"Sana, I'm still crying namanje. I paid 548 for order of R😭😭."

User @khanyi 💌🦋 added:

"I’m soooo ready to return mine cause there’s no wayyy!!!😂😂😂🤞🏽."

User @Rachel Nhlapo commented:

"I want to clear my cart so bad but when I see such I quickly come back to my senses because i’m not willing to pay more than 500 shame 😭😭call me stingy but angeke you."

User @Nqobile Ndaba said:

"Yohhh I’m so scared because I just cleared a R5600 cart 😭😭😭."

User @Karabo Sharline Sithole shared:

"That's insane; I bought Items for R1300. My tax was R460."

SA hun explains how custom fees are calculated

In another Briefly News article, a woman explained on TikTok that Shein and Temu duty fee charges do not depend on the day, month, or season one orders.

She explained that fees are calculated according to the duty they attract and the tax and administration fees.

