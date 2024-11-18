A Mzansi man posted a TikTok video of his emotional first meeting with his 17-year-old daughter

The clip, showing their restaurant outing, happy smiles, and bonding moments, gained traction

South Africans gushed about their resemblance and sent heartfelt wishes for their bond to grow even stronger

A Mzansi man’s emotional TikTok of meeting his 17-year-old daughter for the first time has touched hearts. Image: sipho_nkosi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man recently posted a TikTok video capturing his first-ever meeting with his 17-year-old daughter.

Father and daughter date captured

According to him, he had no idea she existed until now. The video shows the father and daughter spending time together at a restaurant.

They were clearly excited to link up as they flashed big smiles for the camera.

TikTok video moves Mzansi

The clip uploaded to the account @sipho__nkosi has since gained over 90,000 views. It touched the hearts of TikTok users across Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Viewers were quick to flood the comments section with love and support. Many noted their striking resemblance.

See some comments below:

@DeModa79 stated:

"She is your copy. 🥰"

@mamakoki❤️ commented:

"Same as my father but the relationship with the new daughter is about financially only the bond is not there and my dad is forcing it to happen."

@user9914761098116 shared:

"I believe I have a daughter somewhere I pray I can find her. 🥺"

@Duncan posted:

"That’s one thing I don’t wanna go through yoh."

@papandubata wrote:

She's your photocopy. Take care of her life is too short. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Good luck."

@Thabi commented:

"Your twin! 😍 May your relationship with her be blessed and grow beautifully. ☺️"

@Ndabawakomkhulu said:

"And DNA is not needed here mfokababa. Amakhala izithupha ziya egwayini."

@OumeLaza added:

"I know the feeling, but it's good that you reunited. I can see that she is happy to have met you. 🥰"

Father spends quality time with daughter

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a viral video triggered people's emotions and allowed them to share their stories about their fathers.

Some of the stories were sad, some cheerful and some very normal, considering the high rate of children growing up without their biological dads. A father-daughter relationship is one of the most precious moments in a woman's life.

Source: Briefly News