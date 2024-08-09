A loving father danced adorably with his daughter after picking her up from school

The duo seemingly practised the dance many times because they were perfectly in sync

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the father-daughter relationship

A dad and his daughter danced perfectly after school. Images: @MoMo Productions, @digitalskillet

A video of a loving father dancing with his daughter has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in love.

In an X clip uploaded by @TheFigen_, the young kid can be seen running towards her dad as she comes out of the school. Upon arriving at her dad, they danced.

The father and daughter seemed to have practised the dance many times because they were perfectly in sync. According to the X user, the dad was dancing with his child to boost her confidence.

Dad and his daughter dance adorably

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Netizens happy about dad-daughter relationship

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving their relationship and impressed by the dance moves.

@royal_bobby24 said:

"I know that their house be playing a whole lotta of tiktok dance challenges 😭."

@DoughsOven was happy:

"The book bag throw is absolutely on point ! One of the best feels in the world."

@atamanoyare commended:

"This is such a cool thing! Love to see healthy parent child relationships."

@whaler_michael wrote:

"Dad's and their daughters, the toughest men in the world can become putty in their little girls hands.♥️"

@BhaktSanatani_ admired:

"Daddy's girl 😍 💖."

@TamerMA wrote:

"LOVE IT! Will try this with my daughter 😍."

@ElenaRuiz_Poet commented:

"Everyone should have a dad like this!"

@Collato10 said:

"Lovely dad."

@CC7Fiona wrote:

"This reminds me of my dad and I, I think I should give him a call."

