A TikTok video went viral showing a police officer dad playfully competing with his toddler daughter

They play rock-paper-scissors with a funny twist: the loser runs a lap while the winner eats from a plate

The dad playfully cheats, making his daughter run extra laps so he can eat more

A heartwarming TikTok video captured a cop dad playing with his toddler daughter.

Video captures funny playtime

The video shows the cop and the daughter playing rock-paper-scissors, and whoever loses had to run a lap while the winner ate from the plate of food placed near them before the loser returned from running.

The two played happily before the dad started unfairly making the child run more laps so that he could eat more from the plate and even drink the child's juice; LOL, Haibo.

The poor child eventually got too tired and even ran in reverse toward the end of the video.

Watch the funny video below:

SA touched by dad-daughter moment

The video was met with an output of funny and sweet comments from entertained netizens. While some called out the cop dad for playing unfairly and tiring the little girl, others gushed at how he bonded and played with his daughter.

blacky replied:

"Ngaze ngajabula baba wenza njena (I'm so happy to see fathers doing such)."

sneMbambo0305 said:

"Kodwa sgebengu sePhoyisa siRobha Cocomelon aze a reverse❤️ (But this criminal of a cop is playing unfairly with poor Cocomelon)."

madzana02 responded:

"Lol khathel gel manje yabona kiyaphela (Lol, the poor girl is tired now)."

Okuhleliwe iNkosi kungokwaDuma commented:

"Nangu ezoqeda ukudla kwengane (He's exhausting the child)."

Nana❤ replied:

"Kudlaliwe ngo gurl ngeke (Poor girl is being played here)."

Masiya said:

"Akaboshwe lomuntu dlala ngengane uzosutha yedwa (Arrest that man, he's paying unfairly with the child, he's eating alone)."

Lee said:

"Kodwa Baba ngathi sowudla kakhulu bowu right usaphuza amanzi kphela (But this dad is eating too much now, it was fine when he was just drinking water)."

Daughter convinces dad to do fun dance challenge

