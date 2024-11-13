One young lady showed off all the things she got from Shein in a clip making rounds on social media

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were in awe of the hun's items as they gushed over them in the comments section

A South African woman gave viewers a glimpse into her R20k Shein haul, which wowed many peeps in Mzansi.

A South African woman flexed her R20k Shein haul in a TikTok video. Image: @hlali20

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes R20k Shein order

TikTok user @hlali20 was excited to unveil her Shein order, which cost her R20,962. She said it was her first time purchasing from the popular online store.

@hlali20 showcased all of her items, which amazed many people on the internet. While taking to her TikTok caption, the stunner gushed over the store, saying:

"My first shein haul! Shein has vendors that sell good quality clothes."

The video was well received and became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of lady's Shein order below:

SA raves over the hun's Shein haul

Mzansi netizens loved the woman's purchases, and they took to the comments section to gush over her items while some shared their thoughts.

Mokariro said:

"Yhoo, my cart is on R8k, I’ve never cleared it kunzoma I can’t wait to see you rocking them fits mama."

Biscuit2240

"I can’t even clean my R3k order."

Nothando Ntshangase expressed:

"How does it feel living my dream, huh?"

Khanyibaby wrote:

"That’s so much better than spending that R20k on a single item."

Kimmy Lerato Ndlovu commented:

"Ohhhh, to have money."

Mzansi woman unveils her Shein haul

Briefly News previously reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @luciniatomas, showed off all the outfits she got from Shein. @luciniatomas unveiled her first item, a floral dress, followed by a beige dress that shows off her legs. She also rocked a white dress, giving her a bride vibe. At the end of the clip, she unveiled a stunning black dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News