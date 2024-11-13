South African Woman Unboxes R20,962 Shein Haul in a Video, and Mzansi Loves It
- One young lady showed off all the things she got from Shein in a clip making rounds on social media
- The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans were in awe of the hun's items as they gushed over them in the comments section
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A South African woman gave viewers a glimpse into her R20k Shein haul, which wowed many peeps in Mzansi.
Woman unboxes R20k Shein order
TikTok user @hlali20 was excited to unveil her Shein order, which cost her R20,962. She said it was her first time purchasing from the popular online store.
@hlali20 showcased all of her items, which amazed many people on the internet. While taking to her TikTok caption, the stunner gushed over the store, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"My first shein haul! Shein has vendors that sell good quality clothes."
The video was well received and became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the clip of lady's Shein order below:
SA raves over the hun's Shein haul
Mzansi netizens loved the woman's purchases, and they took to the comments section to gush over her items while some shared their thoughts.
Mokariro said:
"Yhoo, my cart is on R8k, I’ve never cleared it kunzoma I can’t wait to see you rocking them fits mama."
Biscuit2240
"I can’t even clean my R3k order."
Nothando Ntshangase expressed:
"How does it feel living my dream, huh?"
Khanyibaby wrote:
"That’s so much better than spending that R20k on a single item."
Kimmy Lerato Ndlovu commented:
"Ohhhh, to have money."
Mzansi woman unveils her Shein haul
Briefly News previously reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.
The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @luciniatomas, showed off all the outfits she got from Shein. @luciniatomas unveiled her first item, a floral dress, followed by a beige dress that shows off her legs. She also rocked a white dress, giving her a bride vibe. At the end of the clip, she unveiled a stunning black dress.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za