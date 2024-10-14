A lady shared a video showing off her gorgeous modern sink, which she got from a large Chinese online marketplace

The sink had all the modern features a new kitchen needs, giving it an aesthetics that makes it look expensive

Social media users complimented the lady on her purchase, while others asked for further details on the product

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young wife shared a video showing her beautiful Temu sink. Image: @sandasokanyile

Source: TikTok

A woman received praise for her bravery after displaying the features of her trendy sink, which she purchased from Temu, an online group that sometimes gets bad reviews.

The lady shared a video under her user handle @sandasokanyile, which attracted 135K views, 6.8K likes, and almost 200 comments from social media users who loved her content.

The woman displays the sink functions

The lady took a video showing how she controls the water using the digital button and showed the sink nozzle, which is flexible enough to bend. The sink has all the taps, including the chopping board for R3.7K.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns praise the lady for the plug

After seeing the video, the online community thanked the hun for sharing the plug. Some detailed that they didn't trust Temu before seeing the beautiful sink from her and promised to purchase it.

User @BusisiweK_ declared:

"I never trusted Temu products, what a motivation 👌🥰

User @Nodude Nwabisa Sibul said:

"Sana, someone is selling this for R11 000 here on Tiktok."

User @Gugu Masuku noted:

"Yho, you saved us from the R9000 that they're selling in South Africa."

User @Ms_DK declared:

"I haven't bought a single item from Temu but I'm gonna be brave like you and get this. It's so pretty 😍."

User @@therealblackmo added:

"Please share the product code."

User @Noma Tham Sanqa commented:

"I bought mine at Well sun bathroom in Ferndale. It was the same price. I also got a black free-standing bath mixer they sell for around R10k at big stores but I got it for R3.5k there and sink mixers."

SA woman shows off her order gone wrong from Temu

In another Briefly News article, a lady showed off three pairs of shoes she bought from Temu, all of which did not fit her.

The lady tried each shoe before exhausting herself and putting them back in their boxes, leaving social media users in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News