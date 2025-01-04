A fatal bus accident on the P100 in Ndwedwe claimed the life of one person and left numerous others injured

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, reportedly after experiencing a brake failure

The KZN Transport and Human Settlements Department cautioned extra vigilance amid high traffic volumes

At least one person was killed, and dozens were injured in a bus crash in Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: ALS Paramedics

NDWEDWE — One person died when a bus caught alight on the P100 route in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, following an accident on Saturday, 4 January 2025.

At least 54 others were injured in the collision, which happened when the driver lost control in the afternoon hours.

Dozens injured in Ndwedwe bus crash

The large vehicle was transporting Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) congregants while authorities were still working to determine the cause of the crash. However, there are reports about possible brake failure.

Multiple emergency medical services responded to the scene 60 km north of Durban. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick confirmed one person had died and several were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 54 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Paramedics from various services stabilised patients [at the] scene [before] transporting them to [the] appropriate facilities for further care.

"Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased. The police will investigate the cause of the accident, but according to eyewitnesses, the bus experienced brake failure," said Meyrick.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson of KZN Transport and Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Siboniso Duma, said a specialised incident team would assist in investigating the single-vehicle collision.

"The MEC received a report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate indicating that the bus caught fire. He has expressed his condolences to the [deceased] victim's family," said Sibiya.

KZN government officials, who paid comfort visits to the family of eight women killed in a horrific accident in Mandaba on Monday, 30 December 2024, will on 5 January attend a mass funeral for the victims.

The deceased, who were all related, died when the taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment after a collision with another minibus taxi.

"The loss of young women with a promising future and mothers, who were breadwinners, has devastating financial and emotional consequences.

"The department has offered to [oversee] the funeral services to ensure the victims receive a dignified funeral," said Duma.

Sibiya cautioned road users to exercise caution amid increased traffic volumes at the weekend as holidaymakers return to their respective destinations.

"We've also received a report from the SA Weather Service (SAWS) indicating the province will likely experience heavy rainfall. Hence, we plead with motorists to be vigilant on the road."

5 Killed in tragic Vryheid crash

In related news, Briefly News reported that five people died, including an on-duty policeman, in a head-on collision on the R34 Emondlo Road near Vryheid.

The constable was travelling in a state vehicle that collided with another car in the early hours of 30 December.

Both vehicles overturned multiple times, leaving three others critically injured. First responders transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

