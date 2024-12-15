One person died when a bus and two passenger cars collided on the N2 southbound near eSikhaleni

The accident on Saturday, 14 December 2024, came as traffic volumes in the province began to increase

There is a surge in road accidents over holidays, with December consistently recording the most fatalities

Another deadly accident has occurred in KwaZulu-Natal as traffic volumes increase ahead of the Christmas holidays. Images: @_ArriveAlive

ESIKHAWINI — One person was killed in a serious collision on the N2 southbound near eSikhaleni on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

Emergency responders arrived to find a bus and two vehicles involved in the fatal accident. This is as traffic volumes on national roads increased ahead of the Christmas holidays.

1 Killed in deadly N2 KZN crash

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service declared one person dead at the scene.

"One patient sustained fatal injuries and passed away," said KwaZulu Private Ambulance in a statement.

The statement said emergency services could not undertake any life-saving measures as the person had already died by the time they arrived on scene.

The N2 was closed for some time while emergency services cleared the scene. This comes after another horrific crash on the same stretch of route.

At least one person was killed on the N2 before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Friday, 13 December, when a truck ploughed into other vehicles.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said 11 vehicles — about six trucks and five cars — were involved in the crash. He said there were multiple entrapments, with many seriously injured following the accident.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department, Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials said a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with trucks and light vehicles.

Briefly News recently reported that KZN and Limpopo exhibited higher proportions of fatalities occurring in the residents' respective provinces, with rates of 92,1% and 93,4%, respectively.

Cumulative figures for road fatalities between 2007 and 2019 indicated that people more frequently died in their home province.

There was a surge in road accidents over holiday periods due to various factors such as increased traffic volumes, alcohol consumption, fatigue, and adverse weather conditions.

December consistently saw the highest number of road fatalities.

