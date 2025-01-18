Investigations are underway to find a truck driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash on the N3, Pietermaritzburg

The driver fled in his truck after a container fell off the vehicle onto the road, where two cars collided with it

South Africans are calling on the government to do something about the spate of fatal accidents involving trucks

One person was killed after two vehicles crashed into a container that fell off the back of a truck on the N3. Image: @NancyPalien1

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL – A search is underway for the driver of a truck involved in a fatal accident on the N3 near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg.

One person was killed in the accident, and two others were injured when two vehicles collided with a large container in the middle of the road.

The container fell off the back of a truck in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18 January, 2025.

One freed from vehicle’s wreckage

According to Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services, which responded to the scene, the two vehicles had three occupants.

One was declared dead on the scene, while another had to be freed from the wreckage and remains in critical condition. Firefighters spent two hours before they were finally able to free the occupant.

A third person also required Advanced Life Support Interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Truck driver fled the scene

According to Mi7 National Group, the driver fled the scene with the truck before the authorities or medical teams arrived at the scene. Investigations are now underway to locate the truck or find the driver.

Emergency workers had to work in the early hours of the morning to clear the scene of a fatal crash on the N3. Image: @NancyPalien1

Source: Twitter

The N3 has witnessed some horror crashes of late. On Friday, 13 December 2024, one person was killed in a multi-vehicle pile up. On 19 December 2024, another accident involving a truck on the N3 left social media users furious.

South Africans express frustration

Social media users voiced their frustration at the news, with many calling for something to be done about the deaths on the country’s roads.

Shay Gounden said:

“Truck drivers fleeing the scene of an accident is becoming a common thing now. They must face the consequences.”

Brigitte Brammer added:

“I don't know what to say. So many accidents are due to errors that shouldn't have happened in the first place, yet authorities are not addressing the high accident rate on our roads. It looks like the rules of the road are being ignored. And the innocent people have to suffer. My condolences to the family.”

Sheldon Sheloz Francis stated:

“Makes one ask the question, which person in government is getting bribed that no laws have been implemented against trucks these past few years after all the deaths they caused?

Aadil Hajipe Joosub asked:

“How does a container fall off the truck? Who does the truck belong to?”

Akhona Moyo stated:

“This is my worst fear when driving behind these trucks carrying containers and logs. Condolences to the family that lost a loved one. Hope they catch the reckless truck driver.”

Umzukulwana Ka Dyolose Macingwana said:

“And the trucks on the N3 are flying like aeroplanes. No wonder we have so many accidents, and lives are lost. The drivers are not responsible; they do as they please.”

Transformer falls onto road as truck overturns

In a related article, an abnormal load truck carrying a transformer overturned on the N3 northbound at Van Reenen's Pass.

Briefly News reported that heavy-duty cranes had to be dispatched to the scene due to the transformer's size and weight.

South Africans speculated on social media just how an abnormal load truck managed to overturn.

Source: Briefly News