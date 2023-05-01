Limpopo police have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death outside Marble Hall

Authorities are not sure about the motive of the killing but said domestic violence could not be ruled out

South Africans are horrified by the fatal stabbings and have called for justice for the young man

MARBLE HALL - A 30-year-old woman from Limpopo has landed herself behind bars for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, 29 April, at Morarela village outside Marble Hall, Limpopo.

Limpopo woman stabs boyfriend after argument

Police Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 29-year-old victim was reportedly visiting his partner when an argument broke out between the couple.

The woman allegedly went outside to cool down, and the victim followed her out while reportedly holding a sharp object. Ledwaba said another fight ensued, and the man was stabbed in his upper body, TimesLIVE reported.

Emergency medical services were called, and paramedics rushed to the stabbing scene, but the victim was declared dead.

Limpopo Police arrest woman for fatally stabbing boyfriend

Limpopo police subsequently arrested the woman. Though authorities don't know the motive of the stabbing, Ledwaba said that domestic violence could not be ruled out.

The 30-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Marble Hall Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 2 May, according to Krugersdorp news.

South Africans demand justice for Limpopo stabbing victim

Below are some comments:

Desiree Fun-Sum demanded:

"Government, wake up no jail sentences can rehabilitate killers REINSTATE DEATH ROW ONLY solution."

Harry Masipa said:

"South Africa needs serious prayers."

Kheswa Thandoo asked:

"What's wrong this year?"

Kerlvinator Carlvino claimed:

"That's abuse, they are all saying men don't cry while we dying because of women"

Malepe Malep III mourned:

"RIP brother!! What have we become nowadays?"

Dzivhuluwani Nemaramboni added:

"Whoever told people to solve problems with violence betrayed people."

